Regarding the frightening Dec. 13 guest view published in the Union-Sun & Journal, “Head off a sixth mass extinction,” we humans fail to realize that we are but one one species out of complex, global ecosystems. Yet no other species has our outsized ability to hurt all the others in our quest to consume, produce and profit. Earth’s lung, the Amazon rain forest, is ravaged for unsustainable cattle operations while development and monoculture run amok destroy habitats.
Our worst impact, and greatest instigation of species extinction, is the climate crisis we have created by unchecked reliance on fossil fuels. Warming temperatures mean habitat loss for all species. Plants and animals simply can’t evolve fast enough to survive. Some try to shift their habitats north. For many, there is no place to go.
Despite New Yorkers’ high regard for the environment, as witnessed by the overwhelming support for the Green Bond Act, the Department of Environmental Conservation counts 53 endangered fish and wildlife species in the state, and an additional 37 threatened. We stand to lose hundreds of plant species.
Species loss is dramatized by the fact that we no longer have to clean squashed insects from our windshields. The drastic drop in insect populations deprives mammals, birds, amphibians and reptiles of foods, plants of pollination. Humans are part of the species web. We can never be unaffected by massive extinction.
We simply must stop burning greenhouse gas-emitting fossil fuels. There are state and federal opportunities to do so. The Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act is a historic investment in clean energy, although it foolishly rewards companies who want to profit from hydrogen. Hydrogen depends on keeping fossil fuel infrastructure, can be blended with dirty fuel in only small amounts, and risks explosions all along its route from plants to homes, which would require new appliances to operate with it.
Senator Chuck Schumer, other Democrats and wise Republicans must quash Senator Joe Manchin’s desire to stick his side deal promoting fast-tracking of dirty gas pipelines and pollution deregulation onto must-pass legislation. Schumer successfully detached it from the IRA, and then from the defense bill. Manchin will try again.
Governor Kathy Hochul must include in her upcoming Executive Budget a clear target to close gas plants and replace them with wind, solar, and battery projects. She must also include a requirement for all-electric building construction by 2024.
Further, the Climate Action Council must not be swayed by the fossil fuel groups represented on it to slow true clean power action with false solutions like green hydrogen and renewable gas, which would only add to our climate burden. Oddly, no one from the profit side of the job-creating clean energy industry is represented on the Council. That’s scary.
