Today’s Democratic Party often hypes its great empathy for problems we all face on issues like gun control, climate change, and especially, on the huge unsuitability of one Donald Trump, the latter an obsession for such as Messrs. Nadler and Schiff; and at least a semi-obsession for the slew of presidential candidates who’ve been vying for that prize, along with other luminaries in Congress like Ocasio-Cortez.
But where have these politicians been on the incredibly brave young people who put lives and liberty on the line in Hong Kong for, yes, democratic principles and freedom? Mainly, they haven’t even bothered to vote present on the issue.
All this is very sad, for those magnificent Hong Kongers, like so many in this world, still look to America as a kind of beacon when it comes to keeping their liberties, in this case, vis-à-vis a brutal Chinese Communist giant. Unfortunately, there’s a huge contrast (moving away from just our politicians) between, say, American millennials slurping beer and listening to loud rock in Charleston, S.C. or the finer sectors of Baltimore; and these remarkable ones in Hong Kong exhibiting such moxie against an implacably tough opponent (the latter apparently using even mobsters to beat up protesters with baseball bats and such).
But beyond the issue of our millennials versus theirs (a serious one), all this again shines a light on the supposed idealism of Democratic notables like AOC or impeachment-possessed Nadler and Schiff, so earnest and moralistic, but fundamentally empty on dire issues like a still threatened Hong Kong. We could certainly throw in the easily ignored citizens suffering in Venezuela, Iran, North Korea, and many other countries around the world; but the sad case of Hong Kong will certainly do for what it tells us about today’s Democratic Party and its insularity.
Are Republicans by contrast stellar in this regard? No, but partly because they’ve been so busy (from Trump on down) parrying the opposition party’s opprobrium, plus that of the American media. So much more could be done both at home and abroad if all this cacophonous carping weren’t going on.
Returning to the main issue, does putative Democratic idealism turn out to be something of a sham? In part, I’d say, and those poor Hong Kongers facing a behemoth’s cruelty alone have amply shown this to be the case. While they kept fighting courageously for life, Democrats here mainly talked of other things.
We’re well fed and clothed, and safe to do what we want, so who cares? That seems to be the basic (if unstated) theme from Schiff, AOC et al. re Hong Kong. By and large, they could care less.
This after all the old Democrat fear of appeasement that played such a role in foreign policy concerns of the Trumans, Kennedys, or Scoop Jacksons. Such figures emphatically rejected being new Chamberlains, and instead, wanted to get involved and protect the weak abroad from being trampled by cruel aggressors.
Did it always work? In the case of Vietnam not so well. But when it came to the Marshall Plan in Europe, the Berlin Blockade, or the issue of Soviet-Jewish emigration of the ‘70s, for sure.
How the worm has turned inside the apple of today’s Democratic Party, a large worm indeed! With gloriously brave, beleaguered Hong Kongers illuminating that as well as anything I can think of. I mean, how fundamentally significant is it (by contrast) if Mr. Biden mis-remembers this or that fact? Such things light up the airwaves, and get the Democratic party itself jumping. But not Hong Kong, nor the terrible quality of life in Venezuela and other countries noted above, where people fear tyrants and still look to an America that again, used to inspire such hopes abroad. In fact, they’re looking toward the frequently self-centered, the trivial, the power-hungry and publicity-seeking! They’re figuring that such people in the U.S. may one day take a gander their way; but exactly as Allied bombers once refused to hit Auschwitz, no such luck.
That may be one of the important things today’s gallant millennials in out-gunned Hong Kong have done: they’ve amply shown the corruption and hypocrisy in our new political celebrities of the American Left, ones who fairly preen their moral purity! But who don’t really come through …
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
