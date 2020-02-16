Adam Schiff is among the more unfair people in American government, and this is the guy who initiated and presided over a trial of the president, and others who had even indirect contact with the latter? And via proceedings that as a friend told me, were so skewed from the get-go that more fairness could be found in an Iranian court! At least there one could face one’s accuser, including a demi-whistleblower, before getting it in the neck!
This Schiff is really something. He represents a slam-dunk LA district (including the Hollywood Hills, Burbank, etc.), where both well-to-do and minoritarian types amply support him as long as he wants to stay in Washington to inflict his polished brand of … unfairness.
The tight grip he has on his powerful spot in Congress reminds one of the situation in England before their great reform bill of 1832, when noble types benefited from what were called “pocket boroughs.” I.e., they had parliamentary seats basically in their pockets, too. Their denizens voted in lockstep. It mattered little what their rep actually accomplished while in London.
Ditto for Schiff, particularly in the Trump era, when investigation and little else has become the Democratic MO. Yes, all this somewhat reminds one of Great Britain before its political reforms. Or worse, above-mentioned Iran? Or of Communist China? Or in the way the impeachment gig unfolded (many having made the same analogy), of the old, rigged Moscow show trials of the ‘30s in a Soviet Union the U. S. was never supposed to emulate? And yet that’s what’s been occurring, thanks to such key figures as Schiff, and again, the many who back him no matter what he does or how he does it.
As any dip into the internet shows, Schiff is also loathed by a large amount of Americans, so I realize I’m kind of preaching to the choir, adding twigs to an already raging bonfire. He’s driven many on that side of the spectrum mad because nothing can be done to turf him from where he seems less and less to belong. I.e., heading up the House Intelligence committee, playing such a key role in the impeachment show, and maybe even remaining as a member of Congress! Some probably wish he’d just go back to being a lawyer, emulating the ethics of someone like an Andrew Weissman. And leaving this extended gig so generously defrayed by the tax-paying public.
The irony is that Schiff really does have talent, intelligence, and acumen. He’s a non-boring, persuasive speaker. He could do so much with that head of his, if only he didn’t have one obsessive idée fixe inside: that of destroying a president, as formerly he wanted to destroy other notables of the Republican persuasion, such as G. W. Bush’s counselor, Karl Rove. And a federal judge, Thomas Porteous, whom Schiff also wished to impeach even on what he’d done before receiving his position!
In the more current process, Schiff’s obsessionalism has allowed him to skirt much that matters in the political realm, and to average Americans. He ignores, and in fact, doesn’t seem to care about Iran’s implacable march toward nukes. He doesn’t seem to give a fig about bringing Communist China even slightly to heel. He doesn’t seem to mind whether there are or aren’t a series of potential terror plots being hatched. Israel apparently means little to him as well. Hong Kong can submit entirely to tyranny, and it probably won’t disturb his breakfasts. The economy can do well or it can plunge into recession, and that doesn’t seem to matter either to this one-note samba politico.
Growing up primarily in La-La Land, Schiff was undoubtedly his family’s wunderkind. He then got up the ladder via prestigious institutions like Harvard Law. In some ways he’s done well, very well; but in others he’s a menace, given that it seems fine by him to burn down the entire American edifice (I riff off Charles Lamb), in order to roast the proverbial pig!
There were similarly self-centered, prolix brilliants on the eve of the Russian Revolution, unable to see ahead to much worse they helped create. Yes, Schiff’s in good historical company there, no, bad company! And more’s the pity ...
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
