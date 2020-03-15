Can it be that there’s a silver lining to the Houston (and Boston?) cheating scandal that’s so tarnished pro baseball? Can it be that out of bad here comes a certain good?
I’m hoping (perhaps against hope) that that’ll be the case. A lot of fans and players, too, are downright angry, as in swindled-angry; and you talk about Mark Harris’ old novel (that became a film) “Bang the Drum Slowly?” Well people are really going to be banging drums, cans, or seats at Houston games, and not all that slowly either!
“Yup, it’ll be poor man’s Buddy Rich time when the Astros visit different big league parks this season, coronavirus permitting; and not least, the Yankees! Plus the LA Angels, where irate Dodgers’ fans will certainly swell attendance. Not to mention Oakland, with whom the ex-Astro “whistleblower” now plays. Emanating from the cheap (and not so cheap) seats in such places, you’ll be hearing a discordant racket, along with boos galore.
Yes, the anger is widespread, which in some sense may be beneficial. How so? By possibly bringing back more passion to a game that had grown somewhat blah, in part because players plied with multi-year contracts and huge gobs of money haven’t had enough reason to, say, hurtle their rich-kid bodies at second basemen to break up double plays; or even to stretch singles into doubles. Few if any Pete Rose or Maury Wills types can be found in today’s game.
So more of that old aggression may return to baseball, which would be a good thing. Plus the brushback pitch? Especially given that hitters have been taking real advantage of hurlers who get umpires’ warnings for being anywhere near them with their offerings. And given, too, that many batters have grown accustomed to draping their elbows over the inside corner, taking away what’s really a pitcher’s right: i.e., to work all parts of the plate.
If we do see knockdown pitches come back – particularly in regular games against the Astros – I say (for the most part), why not? It’s already happened in spring training games, so unless the umps really heed Commissioner Manfred’s warnings here, a bit of the old MO players once used to regulate their own games would be nice to see again. Let Houston’s misdeeds lead the way…
And if all this engenders retaliatory battles? Well, that, too, would bring back some brio to a sport that’s been losing lots of young spectators and has really become too wan.
I know, the Old Regime, the Golden Era, all that’s mainly gone in baseball, as in Hollywood and many other domains, too. Yale is no longer Yale, Harvard Harvard. Where have you gone June Cleaver sort of thing? We can easily find such regretful nostalgia all over the contemporary American landscape.
But sometimes things do go back at least a bit, and positively so. I know one can’t step into the same river twice, ancient wisdom still apt for our era. (Think, for example, of today’s apparently odd “West Side Story,” now back on Broadway.)
But people certainly have the right to remain hopeful. Can one indeed make the U.S. great again? And also put baseball back in the central place it once occupied on America’s sports agenda? All that’s obviously a tall order, but anything that helps will be useful in these departments, big and smaller alike.
So let’s hope that the Astros’ scandal which has so hurt baseball will indeed bring back some pizzazz to the game. Get it any way you can, right?
Will all this, especially when Houston’s on the road, come to resemble what audiences look for in pro football contests, or even MMA? Don’t know, can’t say. Especially if all this passion turns out to be quite transient, and simply wanes later on in the season. And if investigations of other teams’ possible cheating don’t add a lot to the bonfire.
But out of bad may indeed come a certain good. Remember the steroids era? We got through that particular problem – a large one – in quite stellar fashion. Maybe we’ll make it through the present one, too, only with more audience participation involved, plus that of irate players!
“It’ll be interesting to see how it all unfolds. (Of course there’s still that big wild card called coronavirus, along with rescheduling problems, etc.)”
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
