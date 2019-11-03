With baseball done for the season, I’m worried some of you won’t even recall a name like Mickey Mantle! Not true of course: the Mick remains a major, well-known figure in baseball history; but as befits our gabby, intrusive era, book after book has been fleshing him out, giving the late Yankee star feet very much of clay. (Which of course happened posthumously to JFK and others of that stature.)
We now know that Mantle drank like a fish, and plenty of times came to games decidedly under the influence. One day (a well-known anecdote) he managed to hit a homer off the middle of three spheroids he saw coming his way, letting the hallucinatory ones pass by. Another time, pinch-hitting though afflicted with a drunken flu, he again drove one out, then informed someone that homering wasn’t so hard, but boy, running those bases...
As with Dimadge, mobsters, too, crossed Mickey’s path in New York. He’d bump into ‘em at a number of watering holes, and... Apparently not all was quite kosher there. Plus (as with JFK), the women! Pushed apparently by his dad into marrying Merlyn Mantle, who became a fine mom, the Mick never felt right for or with her. On and on, such gossipy tidbits continue to flow, rather like the Falls themselves.
Equally fatiguing are endless debates, some scholarly and statistical, on who was the greatest, Mickey, Ted, Hank, Willie, the Babe, or Joe. You’d think people would have better things to do with their time.
Of course Mantle played in terrible pain virtually his entire career, not least from the ripped-up knee he suffered in the outfield his rookie year; and a legion of wistful analysts have speculated on what he’d have been with two good legs. Even then, when a young baseball nut once admonished Al Kaline for not being half as good as the Mick, Detroit’s ace right fielder apparently stayed calm, retorting that no one was half as good as Mantle.
Like some of you, I’ve read quite a few books wholly or in part on the Yankee icon, but recently plunged for another by Tony Castro of 2019, providing me some of what you find above. The book has blurbs on the back cover from literary lions like Tom Wolfe, but what’s right with it is also what’s wrong with it. Castro’s contribution here to “Mantleana” goes over the top, not only on trivial detail, some verging on repulsive; but also on florid prose drawing too much attention to the author himself.
This is why I prefer autobiographical accounts from the great ones themselves, even if co-authored, as they generally are. These include Ted Williams’ “My Turn at Bat,” Hank Aaron’s riveting “I Had a Hammer,” Maury Wills’ “On the Run,” and others of that ilk. Yes, I’d rather hear these greats’ own voices, not some would-be Updike or Scott Fitzgerald larding it on, and making figures like a Mantle far too complicated, as Castro does in his recent book.
And yet... There are moments here that get beyond the tawdry and demeaning, and which move you emotionally. One concerns the great love and admiration Mickey had for another tormented Yank, Roger Maris, driven bonkers by his chase for Ruth’s single-season home run record, then by pressures ensuing after that. Dying young at 51, he was interred up in his home area of Fargo, N.D., and Mickey attended in freezing winter weather, crying and crying like a baby. Maris had done things in life the way Mantle wished he’d been able to do, but couldn’t.
Because of the boyishness that never left him and which drew people like flies? In part. Because of flaws noted above, and sketched here all too briefly? In part as well.
Mantle hailed from Commerce, Oklahoma, and as many again know, simply wasn’t ready for his fast immersion in the Big Apple, with its many temptations and pressures, too. While simultaneously, he benefited from tutors like Billy and Whitey, learning quickly to love it!
So the man was a puzzle, no question. But best, I’d say, simply to remember what this fine human provided us oldsters in our vanished youths, which was a lot. Truly, a lot...
