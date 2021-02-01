People are growingly afraid to show what they feel if they happen to be where their views don’t seem the norm. They hide those feelings with regularity. Are we therefore on the road to the kind of stoic exteriors amply found in, say, Nazi-occupied Paris of WW II? Or in today’s heavily-surveilled Hong Kong?
I ardently hope not, but there are many straws in the wind here. And the whole problem’s been increasing in our age of political correctness, and for some time now.
Of course you may retort: even back in the ‘80s it wasn’t a good idea to show too much “attitude” in unsafe parts of New York or Chicago. Speaking of the Apple, I recall being on a subway train there a couple decades back, and there was this guy sitting across from me with a huge snake wrapped around his neck! And none of us in the car raised a peep. People kept reading newspapers or looking completely unmoved by this scarifying, loony spectacle before them.
Of course the old tale of the emperor’s new clothes also comes to mind, both then and even moreso today. People see self-righteous idiots breaking windows, looting or burning businesses in Seattle or Kenosha, and many just skirt that mayhem, too, hoping only to reach their own safe island (a.k.a. suburb?).
Of course that only makes the mischief-makers more emboldened, doesn’t it? Ditto for Nazi occupiers of World War II; say nothing, do nothing, and they’d get even more draconian and cruel in their daily demands. Such grisly types were past masters at turning the screws tighter, and lack of resistance made all that even easier.
Though it was obviously far more difficult and dangerous to fight such strictures back then than in today’s America. Yet too many here have manifested a growing habit of remaining silent — just on issues like the vertiginously mounting national debt, and again, on senseless crime in places like Newark or even Syracuse that predates by a long time our new era of antifa extremism, etc.
Speaking out and acting early being the key? Unfortunately that’s true, whether one talks of the mid-‘30s, when Hitler’s battalions could still have been stopped, or nearer to our own time. The longer you let the sore fester the worse it obviously gets.
I suppose this avoidance syndrome is a ubiquitous reflection of human nature, mine and yours. And again, all the opprobrium one can incur for trying to defy the “new normal” has deterred a lot of us from speaking out. Look at me on that subway train: why didn’t I have the guts to say to this fellow, “see that reptile around your neck? It’s a repulsive affront to everyone in this car! Can’t you put him in a box or something?” Well, I didn’t, I didn’t …
In other words I’m not lecturing from on high here, being as prone as anyone to take the easier, less painful route in life. In fact, the whole thing really comes down to paying prices (or not paying). Keep avoiding those early prices, and as with owing the old-time mob, the interest mounts, and down the line becomes ever more onerous.
All this constituting an ostrich-type, head-in-the sand sort of problem? So it seems.
It’s a mindset that’s also related to wishful or even magical thinking, i.e., a superstitious sense (or hope) that somehow “lucky me” will be protected from this or that conflagration (think fires in California, hurricanes in Florida, and of course street disorders throughout the nation). Oh, it’s hit this or that mountain area but not mine, this exurb but not that one, this street, not the next.
And meanwhile, many of us evince too little “there but for the grace of God go I” gratitude here. Instead we fortunate ones just keep trying to enjoy our little neck of the woods or vacation spots … and how much can one actually care about disasters and disorders ingested in anodyne fashion via the media?
The old Martin Niemöller saw finally comes to mind, and seems most apposite here. Where he famously said (after paying with years in concentration camps), and I paraphrase: in Nazi Germany they came for this group, that group, the other, and I didn’t speak out. Then it was me ...
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
