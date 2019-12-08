I’ve seen “The African Queen” too many times, a great early ‘50s movie featuring Bogie and Katharine Hepburn going down a perilous African river; and yet on a recent viewing I still watched to the end. One reason for the film’s enduring appeal is the growing love story here, yet one involving an element that’s growingly “out” in today’s society, particularly among millennials who live and work in nice places around the country.
The “element” to which I refer in “Queen” has Hepburn, a Christian missionary and temperance advocate, overcoming Bogie’s habitual slovenliness and drunken comportment by suddenly tossing out bottle after bottle of his precious gin, seen bobbing empty in the water and no longer available to this now stricken ship captain.
All of which, however, impels him to shave and clean up his act, and become ever closer to the woman who had in some sense, ennobled (or enabled?) him by her actions; and who herself gets “ennobled,” too, falling in love for the first time with this intrepid handyman on board.
Of course people used to snicker in an “educated” way at the old Christian temperance aspect of early feminism in the late 19th and early 20th century (this film itself set at the outset of World War I in 1914). That was the strand of feminism that helped bring Prohibition after the conflict, facilitating the rise of speakeasies, organized crime, and so forth.
In other words I know (and you know) the intellectual arguments against what Hepburn’s character does for Bogart’s here, and how that leads both to a putatively fulfilling life. And yet from where I sit today I think we could now use more of this, not less. For the pendulum swung too emphatically the other way, especially from the late ‘60s onward.
The result? Today’s young ladies too often don’t try to make young men better, but instead (check out “millennial” bar after bar in different cities) they ... join ‘em! Yup, they hoist away, too, and copiously. They laugh, yell, and sometimes get blitzed, and in theory, have a good time. In practice there’s little sense of a future here, even a near future.
For such young women are more “friends” to such guys than anything else. Co-dependent friends, we might say, sometimes even sporting the same sort of ball caps. All of which will do anything but enhance. And if I said above that women can bring out the best in men, I should have emphasized that it obviously works both ways: men can also bring out the best and healthiest in women, too (all this flying in the face of a much more recent brand of feminism than what obtained in the period when that classic film was set).
The fact that such symbiosis, if you will, is no longer happening often enough has brought a number of outcomes in contemporary society that are anything but salutary. We’ve said that many young men now feel free to indulge and really, over-indulge in the booze. How many at this or that bar are also high on “soft drugs,” apparently more powerful and crippling than they were back in the ‘60s or ‘70s? Plenty, and ditto for young ladies, too.
Do some millennials who deep down still want to be loved become jaded in the process? Undoubtedly.
Finally: does any of this have at least a bit to do with the senseless, horrid, hate-ridden gun assaults periodically perpetrated by crazed, angry young types around the country? I think we at least need to address this subject partly from the optic sketched above.
And maybe stop snickering quite so much at the old romances, where women like “African Queen”’s Hepburn pull the Bogie-type reprobate right out of the drink of a hopeless life, and into a more solid, enjoyable present and future. And vice-versa...
Is “real” love impossible? Rather than many-splendored, as in the romantic song also done in the ‘50s? Frequently today’s cynicism seems to imply that it is. And when too many in the age group roughly 18-34 become skeptical about the great, soothing possibilities there, does that not bode ill for a country and civilization?
Worth pondering, I’d say…
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
