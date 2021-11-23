Too often I start with the human factor, saving my flimsy grasp of technology, etc. for later. Ditto for geography, which certainly matters!
But even a cursory look at a map shows how vulnerable today’s Taiwan is, an admirable democracy situated in a rough neighborhood, indeed. On one side of this island nation (a designation Communist China would reject) is the Strait of Taiwan. On the other, between this large isle and the Philippines is the Luzon Strait, increasingly controlled by a burgeoning, sophisticated, and super-armed Communist-Chinese navy and air force.
It’s not easy to maintain a smaller democracy in such an environment. Ask the Israelis. Ask the Czechs, who over their history submitted to the rule of Habsburg Austrians, then the tyranny of Nazis and Soviets. Ask the Irish, long drubbed by the English (but also forming a marvelous diaspora in Britain itself – two Liverpool Beatles having that ethnicity in them).
And now comes this Taiwan, so important to the world’s economy, especially given its primacy in sectors like semi-conductors (now badly needed in new vehicles over here). Do these Taiwanese deserve a chance to keep their independent way, versus being forcibly absorbed into a totalitarian state that’s never recognized its existence? And which has been conducting large-scale “intrusion exercises” in their vicinity? I’d say so.
At least I know a thing or two re how this Taiwan came into existence. From the late 1920s or so an increasing divide plagued China – between Chiang Kai-Shek’s Kuomintang or KMT (or Nationalists); and a ruthless guerilla force pressuring types in the countryside to enrol (or else!), the Communists, run by Mao Zedong.
Remember one of the above-mentioned Beatles in a fine song decrying people with pictures of this Mao and consequently, being out of it? Well Mao and his heritage haven’t been easy to elude at all!
By the late ‘30s and into WW II he and his Chinese guerillas took sneaky advantage, building up their forces and reach; while Chiang’s KMT parried a grim Japanese occupation within a huge swath of this gargantuan nation. Once hostilities ended, and the Japanese (thanks in part to Truman’s use of nukes) were gone, gloves came off in China, and a bitter civil war followed (1945-49) between Mao’s Communists backed by Stalin, and Nationalists or KMT, more wanly supported by the U.S.
The more ruthless naturally won, and in 1949 the entire mainland of China went “Red;” while Chiang and followers fled across the water, using a navy they then controlled (the Communist one a more recent phenomenon). These escapees put down roots on the isle of Formosa, to use its colonial name, but more known as ... Taiwan.
Thanks in part to unwavering American support, that island has thrived to this day, and its democratic denizens emphatically don’t want to be subsumed within a nearby dictatorship. Of course such wishes mean zilch to the tough Communist leadership in Beijing, which has never recognized Taiwan as anything but part of China.
All this remained a manageable fissure since ‘49, until roughly a couple decades ago the much larger mainland bear could really bear down (excuse the pun) on smaller Taiwan, due to a great industrial surge, and massive outlays on military power and innovations (some filched from the West and improved on, the way Nazis took Czech tanks and upgraded them for their own Panzers).
There are obviously two key worries haunting today’s Taiwanese. One is this muscle-flexing expansionism Chinese Communists are now engaging in all over the Far East, which also threatens Vietnam, the Philippines, Japan, and India.
Second is the fact that America is simply not united anymore, and less slam-dunk certain as previously about wanting to protect abroad. The U.S. media remains laughably latitudinarian on the subject of Biden and administration, almost the way (excuse the frivolity) certain art critics have been when someone – it could even be the proverbial monkey! – hurls paint at a canvas. Oh, Biden will show his moxie when it’s time runs the trope. But will he?
The Taiwanese look at poor Hong Kong, Afghanistan, etc. and can’t at all be sure of this, despite sophisticated arms the Americans will be hopefully proffering them. But unfortunately, hope has never much helped such vulnerable entities to survive against far more powerful bullies. More’s the pity...
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.