Yes, there’s white privilege, no question. But you know what? There’s also black privilege, too. And Asian-American, Latin-American and Pakistani-American privilege.
What am I getting at? The fact that virtually all of us are truly fortunate inheritors. When, for instance, a White or Black opens a can of tuna, do almost any realize how onerous it was to make canned goods safe back in the late 19th century? At first they were anything but. Now we mostly take this privilege for granted.
Similarly, when a white or black protester (or non-protester) gets into an elevator, do they realize what Mr. Otis, originally a Vermont farm boy, then a handyman in Troy, etc., went through to concoct the first one? Or do many of us (whatever our backgrounds) think all these things just plopped down from the heavens?
And then there are those ultra-complex gizmos called automobiles and buses. And whether you like Henry Ford’s politics and ideas or you don’t, you darned well use them, right? And you also benefit from the trucks that bring us our food, clothing, and so forth.
Remember the old bumper sticker “I Owe?” Well pretty well all of us today owe, and in gargantuan fashion.
Now then, what of the current shibboleth that America was built on black servitude? Well it’s absolutely true that African-American slavery (for work in cotton fields, etc.) was far worse than any of us today can feel.
But how about some perspective? For example, on all the Indian tribes where one was pushed (via presents of guns, alcohol, etc.) to murder or enslave members of another, and in the latter case, usually women and children first, also branded with hot irons and often sent to places like the West Indies? What about that series of horrors, amounting to a form of genocide?
To regain the thread: did black slavery alone, along with white privilege build America? Leaving aside the Indian tragedy … no way!
I mean weren’t unprivileged Polish or Italians who came here in droves builders of America, too, as they worked long, horrid hours in factories, having generally arrived (1880s-early 1900s) well after slavery had ended? They certainly were. I, for one, salute their achievements. Those Italians (just sticking with them) made their own bread and pasta sauce and boy, did they start up restaurants we’ve been so lucky to enjoy. They brought pizza to America (plus much else), as the Jews brought bagels (plus Salks to cure polio, etc.), as the Chinese brought their wonderful food and customs, too.
Sure, Otis, Ford and such were exempt from ethnic stereotyping that often plagued such groups, being roughly WASP in origin. But weren’t they, too, creators of an America we now know, and again, often take for granted? Not to mention less famed types like Mickey Mantle’s poor dad, dead at 40 and in good part, from dangerous, unhealthy mine work. As happened to many others…
White privilege? Sure there’s plenty about these days, as we’re all in many ways part of this giant inheritor class. But again, there’s black privilege, too. Bellies are mainly full, and work generally less onerous by far than what obtained for their poor beleaguered forbears in the American south.
Do Whites always understand African-Americans? And vice-versa? Is either group perfect, including in the fact that Whites aren’t always decent even with each other? Or given the high Black on Black murder rate in cities like Chicago? No way.
So: we must all get along and love each other, right? That’s a laudable and worthwhile idea on paper, a fine, even noble aspiration; but really, look just at families of the same blood and background, where sometimes sisters can’t stand sisters, brothers have “fratrophobia,” sons don’t speak to dads, grandmas don’t see grandchildren, etc.
The bottom line? It’s about time we get off our ethical high horses! We’re all in this together, and we all have much to be thankful for, and privilege that goes around the entire stadium (and country). To repeat, every one of us owes a great deal, and it can never be right despite what George Floyd, etc. tragically endured to burn down businesses or endanger lives while chanting self-righteous slogans. How many of these incendiary characters ever invented anything as useful as running water?
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
