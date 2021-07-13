I have an old friend who besides health issues has endured plenty of difficulties during a career in law enforcement, then in mobile phone sales, and eventually as a pastor. And he’d always declare that if you haven’t made enemies in your life, then you probably haven’t done much of worth.
Which is certainly food for thought. Regarding this ability to bring out a bevy of derisive, implacable foes, one name floats easily to the top of today’s list: and that’s of course ex-President Trump. In that league he’s a veritable Hall of Famer!
God knows he tried (while in office) courting such as Sen. Schumer, citing their common New York roots, etc. Gov. Cuomo, too. He did attempt crossing the aisle, but for him it was roughly akin to jumping the Snake River at one of Evel Knievel’s famed motorcycle events! And without any gas or seatbelt…
And so Mr. Trump collected enemies, tons and tons of ‘em! But going beyond the Donald, and speaking more generally, is it inevitable that we all make some during the course of our existence? Or is there something to be said for placating and defusing the potentially hostile, even via chunks of good, old-fashioned pretence? I suppose both have their place in this difficult thing called human existence.
Perhaps it factors down to picking one’s battles. Letting people mangle you unfairly ain’t smart? But neither is getting in fights with bozos twice your size, and possessing plenty of resources and clout.
Think of how in bars you can say something innocuous, like: “Isn’t it nice out today?” And how that can suddenly set off a blitzed worthy with short fuse! You just have to know that in certain milieus such things can occur quite easily.
Leaving watering holes aside, and being more serious, it can be somewhat lonely and onerous when you stand up for unpopular causes and get hung out ever more to dry in the face of numerous adversaries, ones who can easily outshout you.
Both in Britain and France after the fall ‘38 Munich agreement, opponents of the accord were reviled by the majority, glad to see a second world war averted, given how lethal the first had been. Considering the Munich result illusory and shameful was a tough position to be in back then. When, for instance, Churchill rose in Parliament and derisively said of Chamberlain’s piece of paper he’d waved to delirious crowds that it would soon be Hitler-cancelled, he was considered unbalanced and extreme.
Till proven right some five months later, as the German dictator basically absorbed all of Czechoslovakia, then threatened and finally invaded Poland later in ‘39, unleashing another world conflict. Churchill had known all along that to combat aggression one has to have the “heat,” but kept running into derision on that score.
So there you are: if you espouse unpopular causes, be prepared to enter a lonely place where you garner foes who are more strident and ruthless than you are. One contemporary example of many: Kayleigh McEnany had the temerity to work in the Trump administration, and for that supposed misdeed students at Harvard started clamoring that she ought to have her law degree from that institution nullified! Because they’re louder, and hate better? So it seems.
In the coming months and years, as such purges get repetitively preached and carried out, too, the making of enemies will be easy. But don’t forget this: there are also foreign foes, including Wile Coyote-type terrorists still abundantly extant. Ever thought of those, you young Ivy Leaguers, or even denizens of the new administration? Or are you more fixated on bullying softer targets?
Remember the pickpocket early on in “Casablanca,” warning a naïve couple: “Vultures, vultures, vultures?” Well there will be ever more of them about, circling figuratively overhead.
But let’s also salute some of the types who’ve brought ‘em out of the trees. And who by their bravery may finally help attenuate these vociferous, often unfair shrieks of petty revenge.
Though I suppose making enemies will always be a recurring factor in life. Given that self-righteously aggressive behavior and plain unfairness remain constants of our unfortunately flawed human nature.
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
