Is today’s brand of American liberalism much attenuated and even corrupted? That’s the way it too often feels, in contrast to the high hopes for that ideological orientation back in 1960 or so.
It was of course the era of a new generation, the boomers, and one when higher education was in a growth spurt and supposed to enlighten and greatly improve the world. And when significant civil rights strides were being contemplated, then made. And when a Bostonian named Kennedy became a president who embodied via style and substance many liberalizing concerns that a lot of Americans then had.
Obviously some weren’t his fans, shown in how close his margin was against his 1960 opponent, Richard Nixon. But many were increasingly taken with this fresh, youthful exemplar of “progressivism” for that era. Heck, I even did my hair JFK’s way, and I’ll bet many others did, too.
Kennedy’s brand of leftism, so different from today’s, wasn’t nearly so self-centered and power-hungry. When he used power, he did so with courage, intelligence and fairness (think, by contrast, of how the present administration will do simply with terrible threats posed by Iran or China).
When it comes to foreign policy, we’ll of course never know if Kennedy could have solved the growing problem of Vietnam (which contained some 16,000 American “advisors” at the time of his demise). But the best example of this liberal’s boldness was the way he resolved the terrifying Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962. In which he confronted an initially patronizing Khrushchev, who underestimated this supposedly callow, young-looking American. But Kennedy played his hand well, and of course got the Soviet leader to remove his missiles from Cuba, in return for U.S. Jupiters taken out of Turkey.
If all that didn’t inspire, what could? Here was an American liberal promoting sane and welcome reforms at home, but also favoring an appropriately forthright use of power abroad.
How much different this ideological orientation has grown some 60 years later. And how full of odd ironies, where high-minded preaching keeps being coupled with low-minded, and at times, scarcely legal demarches.
One such irony: back in 1848 the French had a left-wing revolution going, and a rare, universal (male) suffrage election, in which rural priests marched peasants to the polls, enjoining them to vote one way only. Which seemed downright illiberal, especially given how well it worked.
Well today you get types like Zuckerberg pouring several hundred millions into helping “manage” mechanics of the 2020 presidential election; and Stacey Abrams pulling out everybody she could in Georgia to vote … and overwhelmingly, in one way, too, like those conservative priests of yore. Ironic? Particularly when the liberal side was once the place for idealists? So it seems.
No question that despite scandals which came out after his death, JFK was himself something of an idealist. He fit perfectly with an age of American enlightenment, which included bringing Blacks more into the center, especially in a still segregated South. And which meant taking the concerns of youth more seriously, too.
But Kennedy inspired not only Americans of different backgrounds, but millions around the world. Do you think the current “liberal” in the White House, Pres. Biden, will galvanize in this way, and so universally?
It’s open to some doubt. Not to sound like an “ageist” (which could bite me back), if Biden were in good health and in his forties, that would undoubtedly help.
But so would going his own, courageous way with a brand of liberalism that could actually unify. Good luck there! Given that Biden won’t openly affront the AOCs and Bernies, Nancys and Chucks; not to mention Big Tech and a pinball-tilted media brigade.
Next to impossible, in other words, that this new president will oppose or even trim down what’s corrupted and diminished American liberalism. And that’s the Left’s current Machiavellian tinge, whereby ends always justify means, and gaining, then using or misusing power (either openly or covertly, and in any way possible) is a key aim.
Poor President Kennedy certainly died too young. And so more belatedly did his inspirational brand of American liberalism. Which is sad as well…
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.