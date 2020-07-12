When a great athlete stars in his/her sport for many years, then quits, it often shocks those who sedulously followed those exploits and for some reason, felt they’d never end. But inevitably they must, and do.
Yes, this can be traumatic for us fans, but obviously for the athlete, too. And now of course this kind of problem has become endemic in our culture. People embrace second and third careers, or try and live the retired dolce vita in fine places, or learn to invest or paint, or... So many ways to craft new lives, right?
But with regrets or pain often involved? No question. With ambivalence? That, too. Sure, one may be relieved not to endure, say, that sapping daily commute, or those injuries incurred on pro football fields or ice rinks. But, but, and but…
On a few occasions I’ve discussed the great clarinetist and bandleader, Artie Shaw. Did he, too, express mixed feelings about giving up his métier at 44 during the mid-1950s? Absolutely!
Many would tell him he was crazy to drop something he did so beautifully and profitably; but he was sick of all the work it took, the crowds, the travel, you name it. And he knew that crooners had by then dethroned most old Swing bands, that rock was gaining traction, too, and that as Shaw put it, he’d gone as far in popular music as he could. Mainly, he seemed content to embrace substitute pursuits (sometimes obsessively), such as gun marksmanship, fly fishing, writing, reading (eventually owning some 15,000 books), film production, etc. A part of him always felt he’d dumped music at the right time.
But another part never forgot, and would rue to the end of a long life how he could have given so much more, if only... There weren’t downsides! Cloying fans, inability of audiences to follow his evolution, the daily chores of practice and band honing, along with multiple business problems presented by lawyers, agents, bookers, and such.
Did Shaw miss the clarinet at which he’d so excelled? No more, he once remarked, than a person misses his gangrenous, lopped-off right arm! Ambivalence? You know it!
One of the greatest hitters ever, Ted Williams, was also content to leave baseball with a last dramatic home run at Fenway Park in 1960. Yet he still talked the game a lot, evaluated young hitters’ techniques on video, managed for a time, but basically immersed himself in other things, particularly angling of different varieties.
Williams had gone through much travail in some 20 stellar years on pro diamonds (not just with fairweather fans, but worse, with an often adversarial Boston press corps), to the point where he wondered in his fine autobiography whether he’d ever be able to do it all over again, knowing the prices to be paid.
Reflect on such things when you think of, say, Mr. Brady, Serena, or Tiger in the twilight of their own amazing sports careers. Or when you contemplate your own impending retirement!
“Retire?” scoffed Duke Ellington at one point. “To what?” Staying in harness was a much different life choice for that celebrated bandleader than for the above-mentioned Shaw. Benny Goodman also ended his days at 77 with musical boots still on, faithfully playing daily scales and such. Goodman remained astonished that his erstwhile rival on the licorice stick, Shaw, could have abandoned this trade so early.
But everyone’s moccasins fit (and pinch) in different ways, and it’s hard to lecture from on high here. And if one door closes, others can, in fact, unexpectedly open. In a Somerset Maugham story set before WW II, an illiterate Brit performing menial chores in a cathedral loses his job for failing to learn his ABCs. Despondent, he strolls a long London street, unable to find a convenience store where he can buy cigarettes. He decides to open one, and eventually a dozen, and instead of remaining a poor church sweeper, becomes a multimillionaire!
But for others, that road leading away from the office or the sports arena may be full of unforeseen ruts, or lead nowhere that’s truly fulfilling. One thing sure: abandoning one’s trade will lead to significant life changes for most everyone who does what all of us eventually must do.
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.