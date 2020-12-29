Foreign policy didn’t interest me too much in the ‘80s, despite Pres. Reagan’s forthright prosecution of the Cold War, along with staunch allies like the U.K.’s Mrs. Thatcher. But this president obviously did something significant in helping eradicate the ghastly Russian sway over “satellite” countries of Central and Eastern Europe, not to mention facilitating the eventual fall of the Soviet Union itself.
Of course Reagan’s nuclear or economic policies didn’t alone accomplish these amazing feats. Who else played a major role in developments few could have predicted even in 1980?
For certain Mikhail Gorbachev! Here was a man who’d wriggled up what England’s Disraeli called the greasy pole, reaching the top of the Russian-Communist hierarchy, following the deaths of Brezhnev and two successors. While outwardly playing the game, Gorbachev had obviously wanted to alter the old Lenin-Stalin heritage and reform the system.
And here’s where Reagan played a key synergistic role. He and Gorbachev and their wives got along well. And they parlayed seriously.
Naturally, it was easy for Johnny Carson et al. to make fun of all this on TV of that era. But again, who at the outset of this decade could have predicted the fall of the Berlin Wall at its end? And the complete collapse of Soviet power everywhere? Who?
To which cynics might ask rhetorically: has all been perfect since? And the answer’s obviously no. Russia of the oligarchs recently invaded the Crimea and Ukraine, and became a military powerhouse on Belarus’ border, which along with Ukraine was once part of the Soviet Union. And of course that’s a big part of the problem: just as Hitler took advantage of the break-up of the Habsburg and other empires after WW I, gobbling up new, but small nations in the late ‘30s like Austria and Czechoslovakia, so Putin and minions now see many countries (or regions) that used to be under the Soviet boot as appetizing, too. They may be independent, but despite NATO’s efforts to protect them, enticingly weak.
That notwithstanding, Reagan accomplished something major in the way he both pressured the Soviet Union and helped Gorbachev change its system radically via Glasnost and Perestroika. Leading to the end of that rigidly horrid Communist empire and the Cold War itself. For which many abroad have remained very grateful.
Yes, there was much satire concerning Reagan in pampered Hollywood, and in American academe, too. And now? More of the same, it seems. Far too few on the Democratic left have given one Donald Trump any credit for allowing his military to go at things without trammels; i.e., “rules of engagement” once so costly (especially in American lives) during Obama’s era. This constituted one reason why another rotten empire-in-the making, that of ISIS, ran rampant over the Mideast during the Democrat president’s time in office, then evanesced in the next.
Trump’s unleashing of his military, and trust in its leaders and their policies really allowed it to hit ISIS front and center. Is that vicious entity completely gone? Of course not. But it was expeditiously and gravely weakened, far more again than many “experts” could have predicted back in, say, 2015.
Democratic presidents and honchos in Congress may seem “sexier” and more with it. But how good are they at foreign policy? Take Bill Clinton, who in the late ‘90s (with NATO) pushed the bombing of Serbia, including a major European capital, Belgrade, and gratuitously opposed the Serb-Christian side in the Kosovo conflict. Or in the same decade, pressured Israel on an ersatz peace deal with the Palestinians that helped unleash a series of grave terror attacks.
Back to Reagan: many don’t remember his foreign policy accomplishments nearly enough. Instead they still make fun of his folksiness, his jelly bean penchant, his past as an actor in Tinseltown, etc. And the same will probably occur when it comes to Trump’s legacy in the wider world, especially regarding bully groups like ISIS; but what about Iran and North Korea, and their highly dangerous nuclear programs? What of Israel and the Arabs?
Let’s hope that a new Democratic president can do as well (though it’s open to some doubt).
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
