Early on during the coronavirus surge and widespread shutdowns of most everything, the sports pages started featuring anything but game results. What else could they do?
So a different slew of items became the main attraction. Such as possible rescheduling (it kept being provisional) of golf majors 'til late in the season, including even November? Could one believe it? I.e., in a month when comparatively few think much at all of golf? Or the fact that one-time Houston Astros’ GM Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch would get a kind of break – their one-year suspensions to remain in place (according to Commissioner Manfred), despite a truncated season to come in that sport.
And then there’s a guy named Tom Brady, who some may remember for his exploits with the New England Patriots, and specifically, as a much-reviled Bills’ nemesis over the years. Anyway, here’s the “sports” item on that gridiron fixture that really got me. It informed us that Brady would be occupying a mansion that ex-Yank and baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter had built near Tampa. And one containing a paltry seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. And at a modest rent of some $100,000 a month, according to estimates. I mean can you imagine? Not exactly roughing it …
Sure, some say Brady’s the greatest quarterback ever to have played. But in fact, that’s difficult to declare in any categorical manner, given the fact that the game’s been changing so much. In recent years defensive players received infractions for even texting an opposing quarterback, never mind grazing his sleeve!
Of course I’m exaggerating, but compare this situation to that of a rougher day, when Bobby Layne or Johnny Unitas got repetitively pounded and hurt badly, and still soldiered on for twelve grand a year, or whatever it was. (Despite greater buying power back in the ‘50s, they obviously got nothing salary-wise remotely like old man Brady’s two-year, $50 million for Tampa Bay, plus about $9 million more in incentives, and Gronk, too!) Nor did they get to live in houses with nine bathrooms. Or receive all the other commercial and investment possibilities that Brady does.
Is this the kind of sports news one really wants to glean from the papers? In a period that started several decades ago (financially), and when filthy lucre in astronomical amounts now reigns supreme? While others work for far, far less and some of them (when a plague like novel coronavirus hits) in dangerous circumstances, indeed, ones requiring more existential bravery than Brady will be needing in Tampa.
Of course in an era well preceding that of Layne and Unitas (and Brady, too), some found it over the top that during a Depression of mass unemployment and few safety nets, the Yanks’ Babe Ruth was awarded a contract of $80,000 a year. And in a period when taxes were negligible, and buying power was again greater (by far) than in the ‘50s, not to mention today. (Of course you couldn’t procure good computers or TVs back then.) Anyway, in a well-known story, someone remarked to Ruth that even President Hoover didn’t make that much! To which the irreverent Babe replied that Hoover hadn’t had as good a year as he had.
Which begs the question of exactly what human beings deserve while on this earth. One answer: when asked whether he “deserved” the Nobel Prize for Literature, which he received in the mid-‘70s, a noted American novelist replied that no one really deserves anything. One of those interesting aphorisms of sorts that are both half-right, half-wrong. Thomas Jefferson would certainly have disagreed, citing inalienable rights we’re all supposed to possess.
But re. deserving, I don’t think many these days would say without hesitation that most sports salaries now being given to pro players in football, hockey, or baseball are appropriate ones. Sure, it was horrible the way athletes used to cripple themselves for so little in a bygone era. No question. But ever and again, “Animal Farm” kicks in, whereby you change things supposedly for the better, and they end up ... more corrupt!
And that’s what this sports page item on Tom Brady made me think about, especially in the era of Covid. You, too?
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
