Standardized tests are not the problem

Fluorescent lights and approximately 150 vintage student desks filled the study hall, enough desks to accommodate Buffalo Seminary’s 120 all-girls student body. There were only 30 girls in my class; we had plenty of room to spread out for the SAT. The proctor handed out the pencils, bubble sheets and exam. I remember being a little nervous, but I felt prepared. The SAT was required for college admissions, and I was going to college. I did not get a 1600, but I achieved a respectable four-digit score that was good enough for three college acceptances: Syracuse University, Michigan State and American University. I settled on American University.
Most of my high school classmates were middle class or very affluent. My parents traded an opportunity to own a home for private school tuition. They equipped my tiny bedroom in our upper flat on the east side of Buffalo with a large bookcase filled with books and encyclopedias, a bed, dresser, and a desk. I had conditions necessary to focus on my academics. Several of my friends lived in larger houses, with bigger bedrooms and more bookshelves, but our textbooks and assignments were the same. My brain was free and just as capable of doing the work. We took the same SAT.
Things have changed. About 1,800 colleges and universities, public and private, will continue the practice of “test-optional” SAT or ACT scores for the 2022-2023 admissions cycle according to the National Center for Fair and Open Testing, commonly known as FairTest. About half as many schools adopted this alternative for the 2020-2021 admissions cycle, citing the pandemic as the primary reason for the change. Columbia is extending the SAT/ACT test-optional policy through fall 2024 and Harvard through fall 2026.
Opposition to standardized tests is not just related to the pandemic. For years, many educators, researchers, parents and students have argued that racial and socioeconomic biases are implicit in standardized tests, allegedly putting poorer rural students, Black, Latino, Native American and other acute needs students at a disadvantage.
MIT has reversed course and reinstated the standardized testing requirement. In a Q&A on MIT News, Stuart Schmill, Dean of Admissions states, “As I wrote, low-income students, underrepresented students of color, and other disadvantaged populations often do not attend schools that offer advanced coursework (and if they do, they are less likely to be able to take it). They often cannot afford expensive enrichment opportunities, cannot expect lengthy letters of recommendation from their overburdened teachers, or cannot otherwise benefit from this kind of educational capital.”
Standardized tests are not the problem; for many low socioeconomic students, it is the admissions metric that they can conquer by taking advantage of math and English classes. Colleges also consider personal recommendations, athletics, and volunteerism. Many students cannot afford or don't have easy access to some of the extracurricular activities that admissions boards review. However, most of the students have access to math and English classes, even if their school does not supply AP classes in those subjects. American psychological studies on college admissions have shown that the difference in test scores between wealthy and low socioeconomic students is negligible.
If we want students to be more, we must encourage them to do more, not the minimum, and expect more from themselves. Educational capital is available for Niagara County middle and high school students with economic and academic constraints. Niagara Community College offers a pre-collegiate program for students in grades 5-12 and Niagara University offers the REAC3H (Race Education Advocacy College Credit Courses in High School) program. Opportunities for enrichment and tools to build educational capital are available.
Standardized tests should not be considered as measures that reveal disparities but touchstones of possibilities. Students can succeed on the SAT and ACT if they are prepared. We have to stop telling them they can’t.
