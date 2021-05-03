Why does too much of today’s Left fight dirty? And why, on another flank, are responses getting ever more tepid? Someone recently asked me that and I thought of a historical analogy to help frame an answer.
What came to me was French Algeria in the ‘50s, a beautiful, prosperous place. And I thought of how those who wanted an equitable settlement to divisions there were often branded “extreme rightists” and so forth. In the end, FLN Arab and/or Berber terrorists, who perpetrated innumerable atrocities, including on their own, got the entire country, and almost 1 million Europeans had to leave with little or nothing, lucky to be alive. Despite supposedly democratic ideals, the country (in “Animal Farm” style) became an authoritarian mess that’s never worked well, and millions of its Arabs have ironically run to France, the former enemy.
My point? One political orientation in our country is also being rudely stigmatized these days. Yes, scoffed at as being addicted to talk radio or Fox News, as being dumb yahoos or “right wingers,” growingly a term of opprobrium. In one example, take the gallant attorney, Sidney Powell, who put so much into clearing much-wronged General Michael Flynn, then in unraveling examples of voter fraud following the Nov. 3 election — for which she’s been branded an “extreme right-wing conspiracy theorist,” sued, et cetera.
People like her are also unfairly labeled as intolerant, or racists. And above all, as unworthy, due to the fact that they haven’t fully endorsed today’s version of “progressivism,” many of whose devotees seem to want (via any means possible) a single-view monopoly of sorts.
And here a good 80% of the media (along with Big Tech) play a key role in granting that contingent the moral high ground, and in besmirching those with even nuanced, two-sided optics. Which sometimes makes moderates (along with conservatives) feel rather like lepers, ones who’d better keep traps firmly shut. And Twitter accounts word-sanitized.
Returning to the Algerian issue, back around 1960, many well-known intellectuals were fully for the FLN, including Sartre, de Beauvoir, and even types like JFK abroad. But were they right? Once the country became a dictatorship bereft of its vibrant European melting pot, did it become better? In fact, it became far worse. By that time, however, it was too late for apologies.
And I doubt any will come forth from today’s “progressive” side either. None at all for the costly, protracted, and mainly unnecessary Mueller-Weissmann investigation. None for an initial congressional impeachment try on flimsy grounds, held just as the pandemic hit so tragically. And of course none for electoral problems occurring last November. Not to mention the hush-up on a significant Hunter-China (and Ukraine) connection.
So the more plucky dissenters have to push on, while often getting excoriated as deluded ignoramuses, worthy only of scorn and late-night caricature. Which is the key reason many no longer tussle at all. Given that all this verbal denigration can lead to worse. Such as? Oh, job losses and dicey situations, particularly in an era when a key Leftist “cause” is the weakening of law enforcement and its main function as protectors.
Think again of those who tried (while being stonewalled) to unravel some of the things that marred that November 2020 election. (Such as Rudy, once beloved in America, and the 68% computer error rate he and cohorts allegedly found in just one longstanding Republican county in Michigan, one which “miraculously” turned Biden.) And how ridiculed such types have been, given the omnipresent chant of no fraud, no fraud, no fraud. Say it long and loud enough, and with the media mainly leading the charge, and you make any other view, no matter how fact-based, worthy only of the narrow-minded and stupid. So that side gets pummeled into resignation and, increasingly, silence.
Which was obviously exacerbated by events in Washington of early January 2021, but still, remains unhealthy for a democracy. When only one world view is legit and anything else nefarious, we’re in deep waters, indeed. And to reiterate, if one opposes or even nuances that single-track way of assessing matters, the risk is gross vilification. Which again constitutes the key reason for a comparative lack of oomph on the more moderate swaths of the ideological spectrum these days.
Including Senator Manchin? To be seen…
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
