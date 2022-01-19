Between the bitter cold temperatures and the snow dumped on us this holiday weekend, there is no doubt that winter is firmly ensconced Western New York.
We want to everyone to enjoy the season however they see fit, whether it is outside enjoying the snow or inside next to a fire. Most of all we want everyone to be safe.
It is not recommended to stay outside for long when the weather is extremely cold. Frostbite can set in within minutes if skin isn’t properly protected when wind chills are below zero.
If you must go outside, experts recommend making sure all exposed skin is covered and wearing multiple layers wherever possible.
If it is a bit warmer and longer periods outside can be tolerated, layering and being properly covered is also important. So is being safe at whatever task you are doing.
We have plenty of snowmobile trails across our area. We encourage folks who ride to take a snowmobile safety class. Don’t let children drive machines that are meant for adults. If you are going out riding, make sure you stay on clearly marked trails, and if you are going by yourself, let someone know where you plan to go and when you plan to get there.
Safety is also important if the tasks aren’t as fun. The National Safety Council recommends shovelers to go slow and stretch before beginning. Pushing snow is better than lifting, and if you must lift snow, don’t make it too heavy, and lift with your legs. If you are snowblowing, know where you are working and be aware of any potential obstacles. If the machine jams, turn it off before trying to clear it. Never reach into a snowblower that is moving.
If you have to travel during a storm, be prepared. Keep an emergency kit that includes hats, mittens and blanket, water and food, a flashlight, a portable shovel, and sand, cat litter or floor absorbent in your vehicle. Remove all snow and ice from the automobile before you leave, and try to have a full gas tank, if possible. Let someone know when where you are heading and when you expect to be there. Once on the road, go slow and leave plenty of room between you and vehicles around you.
If you plan on hunkering down inside, be aware of winter heating dangers. As temperatures drop, consumers may turn to “dangerous heating alternatives” to stay warm, the state Division of Consumer Protection said in a consumer alert last week. Propane heaters, generators, space heaters or outdoor grills “all pose lethal risks of carbon monoxide poisoning and fire hazards when used improperly.”
The group also reminded residents to make sure any woodstove or fireplace is properly vented and that combustible materials are kept away from the open flame. It also warned against overloading outlets and extension cords to prevent a fire hazard.
By taking some simple steps , everyone has a fun and safe season.
— The Daily Star, Oneonta
