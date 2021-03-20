Staying kinder than needed

For a long time, I have been striving to be kinder than necessary. It’s a bit like clinging to the edict of radio talk Christian capitalist Dave Ramsey. His standard retort when asked how he is: “better than I deserve.” I am too.
It is amazing how much a kind word can brighten someone’s day. I even try to be nice to telemarketers. I know they are just pounding out dials, looking for a sale. That specifically was something I picked up from my old friend Ray Ammerman.
What started me on this was last week, after my column was published in the Union Sun & Journal, I received a nice phone message from a man from Middleport. He rambled a bit about how he enjoyed my column and asked me not to call back because he was dealing with a medical situation with his wife and needed to keep his phone open. It made my day. I pray she gets better soon.
I love to make people at 800 numbers laugh. For example, my former employer, Met Life, sold out to Mass Mutual. Getting service for old Met clients became a monumental hassle. Every time I would call and have trouble getting what I need, I would drop the same go-to line, “It’s never been the same since the bastards killed Snoopy.” Snoopy had been the Met mascot for years but was dropped when Mass took over. At least half the time, the call center rep would start giggling and give me what I needed.
As for the aforementioned Ramsey, you can hear him on WLVL from 8 to 11 p.m. weeknights. I believe in much of what he says, but don’t think for a minute he’s not making money through his Financial Peace University, radio show, books and everything in between. He’s even collecting a fee from the local experts, to whom he refers potential customers, whether they make a sale or not.
That makes him smart, not bad. A few tenets of his advice are difficult but if you follow closely, you will come out ahead. Have three to six months of bills in an emergency fund so that unexpected expense doesn’t pile on a credit card. Avoid installment loans. That means credit cards, college loans, even car loans. I have no problem with modest college loans but it is a rare circumstance where I can justify more than $20,000 for a bachelors even if I love Niagara University. State schools are great. So are community colleges.
As for cars, avoid or minimize any loan. Don’t let a slickster at the dealership sell you the payment you want by extending the term. Buy preowned, never new, no matter how tempting. One more thing: put snow tires on a front wheel drive sedan. You don’t need an SUV or 4-wheel drive or the associated fuel expense.
Never, ever lease a vehicle. Wealthy people don’t do it and you shouldn’t either. It is the most expensive way to own. Extended warranties on anything are never worth it, whether your vehicle, washer, dryer or refrigerator. Just say no.
And when you do have to buy something new, buy local. That means George’s Appliances, not Home Depot. For food, it means the Como or Cammarata’s, not Olive Garden; Gould’s Flowers, not 1-(800) Flowers. Power City Eatery, not Starbucks. Donatello’s, not Dominoes.
We also believe firmly in buying high-quality used items. Everything from furniture to clothes and pots and pans. For example, Lauren by Ralph Lauren sport coats retail for $400. I know my size (38 short fits off the rack) and have never paid more than $40 on eBay. I have a Le Creuset Dutch Oven that retails for $380. It was $35 at an estate sale. My beloved Moccamaster coffee maker came for $78. It is $300 new.
Also, never be afraid to look at a contractor doing work on your home and ask, “How much for cash?” Usually it chops off 15% or so. Always, however, check references and make sure they are licensed and insured.
And in this rambling treatise on being kind, and frugal, there is one place I never skimp. Tipping. It doesn’t matter if it’s a server, barber, dog groomer or anyone else. They hustle, scrape and deserve kindness. Tip service workers generously.
(If you have a news tip or know things about which I should be writing, give a shout.)
Joe Genco is the regional news editor for the Union-Sun & Journal and the Niagara Gazette. Contact him at joe.genco@lockportjournal.com or 282-2311, extension 2250.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.