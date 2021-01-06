2020 was a devastating year on many levels. No one was untouched — many, in catastrophic ways. Not the stuff of storybook endings.
Included in the long list of people, businesses and organizations affected was (and is) the YWCA of the Niagara Frontier. A nonprofit that serves literally hundreds of women and children in Niagara County annually, each and every one of our revenue-generating programs — before and after school, summer camp and preschool for children and teens, and our annual Niagara Awards banquet and raffle to support rape crisis services, housing and social services for adults — took a major hit.
As a member of the community in which we live and work, the YWCA does business with many area firms and service providers. As these businesses grappled with disruptions related to the pandemic, normal cash flows were interrupted, and the same went for many of the grants on which the YWCA is dependent. And yet, the responsibility for the well-being of those in our care, such as the 19 women and 37 children who occupy Carolyn’s House, did and does not stop. Sexual assault and domestic violence also did not take a break during this period, and we have been there to see affected women and children through their immediate trauma and to provide emergency shelter and counseling when needed.
As you might imagine, being well-aware of understandable preoccupations with health and economic survival experienced in every household far and wide, we approached our annual request for support with not a small amount of trepidation. While in some respects the outcome was not a surprise — the community has consistently supported us both through philanthropy and in many other ways over the years — it was humbling to have this appeal met with such support again in 2020. This level of support provided a much needed financial shot in the arm (a precursor to the "shot" we are all waiting to receive) to the YWCA and will enable us to continue the high level of performance you and our clients expect of us and we expect of ourselves.
In describing the winter solstice, naturalist writer Margaret Renkl noted that “the next day will be brighter, and the next day will be brighter still. That’s the great promise of the solstice: Like steadfast friends who see us through everything a cold world can throw our way, the solstice reminds us, every year, that light is coming. It tells us that darkness is never here to stay.”
We are tremendously grateful to our steadfast neighbors and friends who supported us during this dark time, leading to brighter days for women and families who are working to achieve self-sufficiency and the dignity that goes with it.
Kathleen Granchelli is the CEO of the YWCA of the Niagara Frontier.
