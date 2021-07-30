Storms hint at scary stuff

A week ago Tuesday, after the massive deluge slammed Niagara County, I was doing follow up reporting.
I reached out to Don Paul, the dean of Western New York meteorologists. Questions were twofold: Was the severity of this storm unusual? Is it evidence of climate change?
Paul was busy working at WIVB when he called me back. He was sincere and gracious and pointed me in a few different directions.
Anecdotally, you can blame climate change, but it might just be an anomaly. It was definitely a memorable storm.
“It was an exceptional event,” Paul said, “and the National Weather Service gave an excellent heads up. It was not unexpected. They predicted severe thunderstorms and hail. It’s been a few years since we had hail that size in Niagara County.”
One storm does not a crisis make, but consider the plight of Lytton, British Columbia, a 250-resident village in the Pacific Northwest that suffered through unprecedented 121 degree heat on June 30 before catching fire and burning. That’s right, the whole darned village.
Other towns have been equally cooked. For example, Quillayute, Wash., a place where 70 to 80 degree temperatures are common this time of year, hit 110 degrees on June 28. It had never been above 99 degrees.
A friend’s son is studying in British Columbia. It seems idyllic learning about forestry and the environment and spending lots of time in the wilderness. He even got to work as a shepherd in mountain pastures. Then the weather changed. His not-air-conditioned, cinder block dorm hit 96 indoors at 10 at night. Then, somehow, it became time to go sleep in the parking garage in a futile attempt at relief since it was a bit less of an oven.
Quillayute used to take its “never-had-a-100-degree-day” rep with pride, just like Erie and Niagara counties. The giant air conditioner known as Lake Erie cools hot air as it crosses. The down side is lake effect snow. More open water days for the lake will inevitably mean more lake effect events. Just don’t say never about the 100-degree thing, like the people of Quillayute did before the summer of 2021, because you don’t want to jinx us.
There is other science involved, too. For example, two weather balloons are launched daily by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency, and they have measured a 7% increase in airborne water vapor since 1985. This is scary stuff.
Paul said the best site he’s found for laypeople to understand the science of climate change is www.climate.nasa.gov. I will warn you ahead of time: it is a bit of a rabbit hole with lots of fascinating, understandable research to follow.
Another element of climate change many people don’t notice is undeniable. Our last frost, as listed in the Farmer’s Almanac, is now May 7 or so. It used to be May 15. The growing season is stretching on the other end, as well.
That change comes with good and bad news. The good news for vegetable gardeners is we can grow more sooner and count on later crops or a longer growing season. One example of produce that takes longer to mature and now may be viable is the artichoke (grow them next year, if you get the chance, even let them go to bloom. Think of a 6-foot plant with a 10-inch purple thistle flower).
For fruit growers, the extended season is a bit of a nightmare, according to Cornell Cooperative Extension Area Educator Craig Kahlke, who works with the Lake Ontario Fruit Program. While we do get warm earlier in the year, he said, “we go right from winter to summer.”
The result is apple trees damaged by erratic temperatures because they reach the green bud or bloom phase only to be slammed by unexpected frost, which harms the fruit.
Hail is a different problem. Larger orchards can put nets in place to protect crops. Smaller outfits, however, are slower to make that costly investment. The result is that hail storms, which are becoming more frequent, can turn a healthy, profitable crop into something worth pennies on the dollar. Another option is to buy hail insurance but that, too, is expensive.
Then there is the matter of water, too much or too little, Kahlke said. We have had droughts four of the past five years. That means a modern, high density orchard that costs $8,000 to $10,000 to be best planted also needs drain tile and irrigation at extra expense.
Meanwhile, a paleoecologist is offering definitive proof that when temperatures are up, wildfires grow in size. (Yes, “paleoecology” is a thing, it's the study of ancient ecology). The data is extrapolated from mud cores pulled from deep in a Montana lake. Those cores show more ash settled to the bottom in years known to be warmer.
Overall, it’s going to be a bit colder in winter and warmer in summer until further notice. Extreme storms will grow in strength and frequency.
As much as we try to do our part to contain emissions in the United States, other countries like China will remain out of control. I don’t know the answer other than to ride my bike and think about it.
Joe Genco is the regional news editor for the Union-Sun & Journal and the Niagara Gazette. Contact him at joe.genco@lockportjournal.com or 282-2311, extension 2250.
