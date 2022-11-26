United Way of Greater Niagara’s annual campaign continues as United Way raises money to support local non-profit agencies through Niagara County and the Tonawandas.
Eighty-five cents of every dollar raised goes directly to local programming, supporting agencies including Boys & Girls Club of the Northtowns, HANCI, HART Inc., Heart Love & Soul, Immaculata Home, Mental Health Association, Neighborhood Legal Services, Niagara Falls Boys & Girls Club, Northpointe Council, NT Inter-Church Food Pantry, Pinnacle Community Services, Salvation Army of Lockport, Salvation Army of Niagara Falls, Salvation Army Tonawanda Corp, The Dale Association, Veterans One Stop Center of WNY, Youth Mentoring Services and YWCA of the Niagara Frontier.
Of the approximately 212,600 people living in Niagara County, more than half have been touched in the last year by United Way funded programming. Over 120,000 of our friends and neighbors, including 22,000 youth, received support from a United Way agency in the last year.
This includes over 87,000 people assisted with basic needs like rent assistance or disaster recovery, over 32,000 treatments for alcohol or substance abuse, over 14,000 seniors living healthier and more active lives, and over 3,000 youth learning in scouting, before and after-school programs, and early childhood development programs.
But all of this is impossible without generous support from the generous people of our community. As we deal with the effects of the pandemic and inflation, the need for the services we support is only growing.
This holiday season, we ask everyone working and living in our community, if you can, to please consider making a donation to United Way of Greater Niagara’s Annual Campaign this year. Anything you can give really does make a difference in our community. Help us as we work together to support our community today and strengthen it for tomorrow.
