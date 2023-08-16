As an only child mourning the recent passing of my father while also serving as executor of his will, I implore you to speak openly (and frankly) about end-of-life matters with your family. What do I mean by this? To put it bluntly, don’t avoid the topic out of discomfort and leave your family to assume your wishes. Don’t leave your loved ones to have to play detective, either, trying to figure out your assets, accounts, and debts. Having a legal will is crucial, but there is much more to plan.
When my dad, a Vietnam veteran and Purple Heart recipient, was (mis)diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021, he asked his lawyer to create wills for him and for my mom. They designated me as executor. The doctor said they’d made a mistake and my dad didn’t have lung cancer, but my relief soon transformed into confusion and frustration. He passed away in the VA hospital in May from Diffuse B-cell Lymphoma without telling me what he wanted his obituary to say, where to find his signed and notarized will (his lawyer retired and I only had a draft), what accounts he had (so I could close them), what monthly bills and automatic bill payments I had to take care of, how to navigate Social Security and the VA system for my mom, and most distressingly, what to do if UB rejected the pre-planned anatomical donation of his body (they did).
August 18th will mark three months since his passing. I was able to take the summer off (without pay) to attend to my dad’s affairs and help out my mom. It’s been the most challenging summer of my life. My dad was responsible for all matters of finance in my parents’ household, and neglected to show my mom how to manage everything without him. He was also the only parent with a vehicle or driver’s license. I’m an educator by profession, but I was not prepared to teach my 66-year old mother the difference between a savings and checking account or how to use a chip reader at the grocery store checkout. I miss my dad, and I’m exhausted. My mom and I wonder when we will finally have time to just…grieve.
I started binge-watching a show called The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning before my dad passed. In Sweden, they talk more openly about death and go through an organizational process called death cleaning to ensure that their loved ones can focus on grieving and remembrance rather than having to play detective, sorting through their accounts and belongings. I wish my dad had communicated more about his end-of-life affairs with me before he died, but he was too sick to do so. Take my advice: Talk openly about end-of-life matters. Take care of as much of your end-of-life planning as you can while you’re healthy and able. Allow your loved ones to focus on processing their grief and and fondly remembering your life when you pass.
Brooke Pierce resides in Lockport.
