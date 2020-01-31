Starpoint school district publicly opposing the 900-acre industrial solar project proposed for Cambria is a monumental win for the local industrial solar opposition team and for the town. This means that now we have Cambria Town Board opposing the project, Cambria Volunteer Fire Company, every single Niagara County legislator and now the Starpoint district. Bear Ridge Solar said they would leave our town alone if they were not wanted, it is now time for them to leave.
The three Cambria land owners who want to lease their land to Bear Ridge Solar need to put their hands back in their pockets. Our team has worked relentlessly to stop this project from happening in our beautiful farming town. We are looking out for the health and welfare of residents and represent them with our voice and actions. We don't want the natural habitat of our animals relocated. The visual impact of solar panels in our town would be devastating to the people who live there. We don't like being forced to rezone our land. We don't want solar panels in close proximity to our homes and schools.
The proposed project would have a negative economic impact on our town. We are an agricultural farming down, not an industrial one, and we want to keep it that way. We don't like having industry shoved down our throats. We don't want the atmosphere of our beautiful small town to change. We want to keep our town the way it has been for generations and to save our land for future generations to farm. We don't want it to be a toxic solar junkyard in the future.
Our team has worked many hours and taken time away from our families to stop this project. We hold meetings, make phone calls, have gone door to door with a petition against the project and educated our residents, posted on the state Department of Public Service site, protested, sent emails and letters to our Governor. We have picketed, we hand out pamphlets, opened our homes for meetings, wrote editorials, attend town board meetings, attend and speak at legislature meetings, put up signs, wear opposition shirts and attend town events to spread the word.
We have hired an expert attorney to represent us and contributed our own money to pay for him; we're also holding fundraisers to offset costs and have a go-fund-me page. We have contacted speakers such as Assemblyman Anthony Morinello, Senator Robert Ortt and Charlie Fendt from homeland security to speak and educate town residents at our meetings about the facts of solar panels. We work alongside other towns going through the same thing, make signs, do research and so much more.
The town has spoken. Bear Ridge Cypress Creek needs to leave our town alone and go away.
Governor Cuomo is trying to ruin the environment in Western New York by making it a health hazard, decreasing our property values, poisoning our farmland, and increasing taxes by wooing huge solar projects in an area that won't benefit from them at all.
We have encouraged town residents to voice their opinion by going to the "office" of Bear Ridge Solar to voice their objection; many times the office is not staffed during posted office hours.
Our town has expressed its objection to the project. We are a strong, passionate committee, we won't back down and we are in a fight to save our entire town with more plans to come. We are loud and proud and won't stop fighting to save our town.
Susan Fischer is a member of Cambria Opposition to Industrial Solar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.