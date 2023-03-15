Are your rights to personal privacy, or even corporate dignity, being violated by Zoom or other similar “video chat” technologies so popular today in business?
Video chats have swept the nation and are used everywhere from commercial ventures to family courts and some jails. Instead of a “normal” cell or telephone call, an in-person meeting, or board room, Zoom (the name used here for brevity purposes only, rather than naming the different types) calls are suddenly a “mandatory” kind of meeting you must attend.
For some reason, the powers that be decide if you’re not on a video call, something is being lost in terms of talking remotely, by phone, or by email or instant message.
I’m not sure why we are all mandated to appear on camera: trust, or to be sure we’re healthy and properly groomed, or to massage the ego of the boss, what?
The example reasons I cite are negative for a reason. People I know have been in hundreds of video-chat meetings in what might be work-type situations and no one I know enjoys it. They are shocked when I tell them, “Don’t do it.”
What’s going on is that some business owners are intimidating employees into participating, against the employees’ will. What can the employee do?
Does anyone have to appear on camera? You’d think “no,” but in some court situations they are. and in trying “to please the boss” or save face with the “in-thing” the corporation is doing.
In fact, imagine sitting in a corporate board room and some guy walks in with a camera phone and just randomly starts taking pictures of everyone. This happened at a Lockport event I attended in 2011 — the owner’s sister (and legal counsel) started snapping pictures of everyone there.
I held up my hand to say no, and she wound up with the flash going off in her own eye, which pissed her off to no end. I now wonder — reconsidering the situation right now, why I felt I had to apologize to her that evening, in person (the owner’s sister!) and later in an email. I didn’t have to, and I should not have said, “I’m really sorry.”
This video chat option is often used online in pornographic situations, which adds an entirely different view to what’s going on. and how many times have you heard, when facilitating a common telephone holiday gift purchase, that “this call is being recorded for quality purposes.” The phone message on these call center contacts does not give the caller an option to decline the audio, or in some cases, video recording.
Regarding Zoom calls, I can see how on some days someone might not feel well on that particular day, maybe ill or feeling low self-esteem for whatever reason and not wanting to appear on a Zoom camera, working remotely from the home office. Everyone, they say, has bad days. Don’t you?
And what if, as I experienced too many times to think of it in any way good, the emailed meeting invitation calls for a Zoom meeting and I don’t like appearing on camera? I don’t. A photograph, maybe, taken with family, but not an hour-long video chat about a bunch of things that could have easily or “better” discussed on a simple phone call, in a memo, or an email. Or how about two or three Zoom calls a week, when you dislike appearing on camera?
I’ve gotten older, gained my middle-age weight (lost some) and I look different from my younger days when personal vanity was a little easier to feel. I’ve had some tough times over the years, and I think it shows, even if it doesn’t. It does to me.
I think, in some cases, it’s different, with family time when the grandparents, living miles away, wish to see the grandchildren and talk on Zoom. Or in the case of separated couples, or, maybe when a video call at the Niagara County Jail is absolutely essential for legal reasons. Still, even then, in terms of healthcare, what if the conversation is about something highly emotional and life-changing that tears cannot be prevented?
So, I asked someone luring me into Zoom calls to stop, saying that phone calls were just as good. We could brainstorm or exchange ideas on a call just as well as we could on Zoom. The first result in these cases was the “demander” went ahead and held the Zoom calls anyway, leaving me out of the exchange of notes afterward. In December I was terminated for underperformance.
I don’t see Zoom or any other kind of forced video participation as a good thing. I believe that video chat is a menace.
If you feel the same, put it in writing. Then, please let me know how it works out.
Lockport native Brandon M. Stickney is a biographer, journalist, documentarian, and a publicist. He is also an advocate for minority, disabled, incarcerated, and marginalized people. Contact him at brandonstickney95@gmail.com.
