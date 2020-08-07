Thank you, Lockport

As corny as it sounds, I dreamed of being a journalist since I was a teenager.
Roughly three years ago, I achieved this dream when I started working at the Union-Sun & Journal.
The thought of being able to provide a voice to those in need of help and keep the powerful accountable has always been attractive to me. When I was in high school, I thought journalism was the most effective way to do this, but today I feel there are more effective ways, for me at least.
Today is my last day at the US&J, and then I will be making the journey to East Lansing, Mich., to study law at Michigan State University.
My time at the US&J has been everything I dreamed of as a teenager. I was able to meet all kinds of important leaders including multiple mayors, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul and U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer. I covered tons of transformative events for the community, like the resignation of former Mayor Anne McCaffrey and the subsequent mayoral elections, the Chapter 11 declaration by Eastern Niagara Hospital, the death of a Lockport resident after an encounter with police, the search for a new police chief and more.
I never would have imagined that my coverage of the Lockport City School District’s efforts to implement facial recognition-based surveillance would become national news. I ended up featured on MTV News for my coverage, which still feels surreal to me.
It was this ongoing story that fueled my interest in studying law. I discovered that knowing how to use the state’s open meetings law and its Freedom of Information law made me most effective at uncovering information.
Perhaps the greatest part of my career in Lockport has been getting immersed in the community I covered. Growing up in Williamsville, I never imagined I could feel so connected to a community that I didn’t grow up in, but this community embraced me and I’ll never forget the many wonderful people I got to meet.
Thank you for the past three years, Lockport.
