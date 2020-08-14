“And the Lord God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living being.” — Genesis 2:7
• • •
“For You formed my inward parts;
You covered me in my mother’s womb.
I will praise You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made;
Marvelous are Your works,
And that my soul knows very well.
My frame was not hidden from You,
When I was made in secret,
And skillfully wrought in the lowest parts of the earth.
Your eyes saw my substance, being yet unformed.
And in Your book they all were written,
The days fashioned for me,
When as yet there were none of them.”
— Psalm 139:13-16
• • •
On a warm Atlanta evening, in the midst of a global pandemic, during the rise of a worldwide protest for racial equality and justice, our first grandson was born: Austin Jerome Davis. Completely unaware of the state of the world around him, this precious baby drew his first breath of life after hours of labor, and his parents (our son Marcus and his wife Brandy) welcomed him with absolute love and joy. At the announcement of Austin’s birth, my husband and I joined a whole host of family and friends across the nation to celebrate his arrival.
Austin was born on June 5th and we are surprised at how quickly two months have gone by. We’re also amazed how much he has already changed. Although we cannot be there in person, because of Covid-19, we are truly thankful for the health and safety of the whole family, and we are incredibly grateful for technology that allows us to video chat, Zoom in with virtual family gatherings and keep up with pictures, instantly, from across the miles. At last, we understand what our friends who are already grandparents have tried to explain to us: Grandparenting is a new "river of love," even when it flows from across the miles.
The verses listed above flood my soul with even deeper significance as I read them through the eyes of a new grandmother. Babies truly are "fearfully and wonderfully made" and they are a constant reminder of how precious, and how resilient, life is. None of the global events taking place at the time of Austin’s birth could stop the development and the coming of this God-given life that was meant to be. Even now, as I look at videos and pictures of his beautiful baby smiles, and precious family moments, I’m aware that, at this time, nothing else in the world matters to him except being loved and cared for. Like all of the other babies born during this historic time, Austin is a helpless, innocent being who is completely dependent on the care of others. Babies fight their way through the birthing process with a resilience that is truly remarkable, in order to take their place in existence here on earth.
The breath of life is precious and far more resilient than we are able to fully comprehend. Deuteronomy 33:12 says “Let the beloved of the Lord rest secure in him, for He shields him all day long; and the one whom the Lord loves, rests between His shoulders.” God is the giver of life. I encourage you to rest securely in Him during these challenging times. You will find peace if you do.
Jackie Davis is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor in Lockport. Her column is published every other week in the Union-Sun & Journal. Contact her at jackiedavis.music.words@gmail.com .
