The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is an internationally accepted authority on human-caused climate breakdown. The most recent of the IPCC’s reports, which are prepared by hundreds of scientists and experts from its 195 member states and reviewed by thousands more, spell a grim climate prognosis amid our failure to meaningfully phase down climate-destroying fossil fuels.
The global climate deterioration marked by worsening fires, floods, droughts, storms and extreme-weather events is tracking even worse than scientists’ predictions. We have a narrow and shrinking window to make amends for the past dereliction of our obligation to be responsible stewards of the earth and of all creation. Barring immediate concerted efforts, our world could be unrecognizable by the end of the century, and even those fortunate enough to dodge the worst physical impacts of the climate crisis would not escape the consequences of mass migrations and geopolitical upheavals.
The end of the century is within the lifetime of a child born today.
A global concerted effort is what nearly all countries promised in Paris in 2015, and being the world’s 11th largest economy, New York State has a critical role to play in this endeavor. It is also bound by its climate law to do exactly that.
Mending our energy-extravagant ways will undoubtedly entail wading through thorny issues and making tough choices. The inconvenient truth is that we can either commence a controlled, orderly transition now, or soon face a chaotic, disruptive one from climate and ecological collapse. Amid this stark reality, it behooves us to kickstart the easiest actions right away to limit the severity of the imminent turmoil.
Transitioning our construction to all-electric buildings is one such low hanging fruit ripe for picking. Every new fossil-fueled building is a lost opportunity that makes our task of stamping out climate destroying carbon pollution harder and costlier in the future. It also perpetuates harms and exacerbates inequities, whose worst impacts are borne by the most vulnerable among us.
The outdoor pollution from fossil fuels in New York’s buildings is estimated to be responsible for about 2,000 deaths each year, with about $22 billion in associated healthcare costs. This deadly pollution accumulates more readily in dense neighborhoods with residents of modest means. Similarly, smaller dwellings suffer higher concentrations of indoor pollution from cooking with gas, which has been associated with myriad health risks, including childhood asthma.
Continuing to build with fossil fuels also adds to everyone’s energy burden, but as a percentage, takes a bigger bite out of lower incomes. New York’s gas utilities add tens of thousands of new customers each year, creating enormous extra demand that increases pressure on everyone’s supply prices. The more than $200 million annual cost of free hookups to these customers is tacked onto everyone’s delivery charges. Not only would it be cheaper to construct and power new buildings with energy-sipping cold-climate heat pumps, but a switch to all-electric construction could also offer existing gas customers future cost reprieve.
Moreover, climate-driven energy transition is an engine of economic growth. According to the 2022 Clean Energy Industry Report, New York’s clean energy jobs grew 13% over five years to 165,000 compared to an 11% decline to 141,000 in conventional energy over the same period. Building energy efficiency and electrification happens to be the largest segment of New York’s green jobs.
Other than fossil-fuel aligned groups, who could possibly be against all-electric new buildings?
The science is clear, and so are the moral and economic imperatives. The stakes are high for health, justice and prosperity in our state, and for the livability of our planet for coming generations. Our legislature and Governor Hochul must ensure that New York stays on track for a full and timely realization of the targets of its Climate Act, and the path to these targets runs through an all-electric code for new construction starting in 2024.
Roger Cook of Grand Island is co-convener of the Interfaith Climate Justice Community. Anshul Gupta of Valhalla is a Climate Reality Project NYS Chapters Coalition steering committee member.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.