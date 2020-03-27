Most of us have now seen the bell curve illustrating the expected benefits of social distancing. The science, coupled with a grim outlook overseas, has brought the United States economic machine to a grinding halt. Here we sit: largely working from home, consoling and commiserating with loved ones, retreating to a simpler way of life, and waiting for the results of our noble efforts.
The deluge of information and adjustments to our normal way of life have made it difficult to see past tomorrow. Immediately, our collective nearsightedness provides a level of comfort — Let’s wait and see what tomorrow brings. In time, it will be exposed as an inhibition. The current state is not sustainable and we know it. It is uncomfortable, but imperative that we stare directly at the uncertain future. The virus is entrenched globally. COVID-19 is not going anywhere. It’s time to look ahead.
Medical professionals agree that we are likely over a year from a vaccine with a general consensus that we should expect resurgences in the spread of the virus along that timeline. Even with hope that summer weather will dampen the effects, the Southern Hemisphere is only just approaching its winter months and few professionals dispute a resurgence in the Northern Hemisphere next fall as temperatures become more comfortable for the virus.
With this outlook agreed upon, why aren’t we asking, “What’s next?”
The scientific community agrees that locking the doors on business operations, staying indoors, and restricting travel are all measures that will limit the spread of COVID-19. Yet we will soon transition to a time when strategic economic planning becomes equally important. The financial cost of fighting this disease will force nations to conduct cost-benefit analysis as part of their response. Just as COVID-19 makes people unhealthy and stresses our societal well-being, so does deep economic recession and all of the rotten fruit it brings to bear.
As uncomfortable and, in some ways, insensitive as it is in the current environment, it is an economic reality that our country cannot shut down for the duration of this disease. The United States may not be able to support another month of shutdown. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, initial unemployment claims reached 3.28 million last week, an increase of 3 million from the week prior and the highest ever total for seasonally-adjusted initial claims in the Department of Labor’s recorded history.
It remains unclear exactly how long we can sustain these levels of unemployment. In addition to jobless rates, some of our largest industries are being crushed. Airlines, hotels, restaurants, event centers, and the automotive industry have all but flatlined. Besides the effect on employees, what does multiple weeks or months of near-zero revenue do to the balance sheets? They simply cannot survive until a vaccine.
The country needs a well-defined trigger. There is a point when all search-and-rescue efforts begin to draw down their committed resources. It isn’t for lack of compassion. It is a sober understanding that resources are not infinite and a necessary recognition of their vital role in supporting others in need.
Vague and unclear as it may be right now, there is a point at which we will do more damage to our collective population in our response to COVID-19. Fighting the widespread effects of coronavirus must be balanced with the increases in suicide rates, homelessness, substance abuse and violence that inevitably follow joblessness. We must pressure our political leaders to clearly define that tipping point and chart a measured course for the American people.
In the meantime, keep washing your hands.
Treg Lewis is the operations lead for Relco Systems Inc. in Lockport.
