In late 1935 Winston Churchill had a lunchtime conversation with a celebrated French author, André Maurois, urging him to focus in his work on military aircraft (at the time of Hitler’s powerful, fast-increasing fleet of Messerschmitts or Stukas), rather than more trivial matters. But France was a very intellectual country back then, and things intellectual (not to mention romantic) seemed more important to many (including Maurois) than the military. Most thought they were protected by their costly, defensive Maginot Line, preferring the sweet life to consideration of a new Nazi style of lightning warfare that would soon astonish the world, completely “canceling” the slogged-in trench warfare of World War I, and making redoubts like the Maginot Line obsolete, too.
Many French (and other) heads were in the sand, and of course we know the result. Hitler put everything into upgrading the various branches of his armed forces and making them battle-ready. He showed what his magnificent aircraft and Panzers could do in rapidly crushing Poland at the outset of a new world war. And in 1940 this marvelous military machine crushed an ill-prepared France, along with other European countries, leaving Churchill’s Britain to fight on alone.
Are there lessons here? Absolutely, because American myopia regarding the armed forces is now rampant, especially in Washington. We’re truly at a strange historical moment here. The Democratic Party driven by President Biden, Liz et al. is putting its main emphasis on infrastructure change, where there are sure to be expensive boondoggles, and on ersatz “social infrastructure,” too, which would cost far more than the country can afford.
It’s a period when, by contrast, America’s military hardly seems a priority or newsworthy, and it’s doubtful that money will be sufficiently available to make it a more modernized outfit able to counter serious threats now looming in this parlous world of ours. Instead there will be cuts and more cuts, and exactly at the wrong time.
Additionally, morale in the various armed service branches has to be tumbling, due to inflicted programs on gender, race, etc., and the leadership of a wan commander-in-chief occupying the Oval Office, one who could never inspire as FDR did in the aftermath of Pearl Harbor or to a lesser degree, George W. Bush did following 9/11.
To which some may say: but this isn’t a Pearl Harbor or 9/11 moment!
No? What of China’s plans to invade and take over a thriving, democratic and vital Taiwan? Would that be a disaster? In and of itself it would, with huge economic impact here and around the world.
But then things would surely snowball further. No more than the Nazis initially absorbing Austria and Czechoslovakia would China’s Communists be satisfied. A bankrupt America itself would become a target, including in space; and additionally, one must also include real threats from such as nuclear-bound Iran, perhaps aided by these bigger players. And from grim, easily buyable terrorists who since the Afghan debacle are getting ever more emboldened by this ostrich syndrome in Washington. And by cyber extortionists galore. In sum, more than enough clear and present danger from quite a number of bullies and baddies, indeed!
So are Bernie, AOC, etc. now clearly behind the times in what they’ve been obsessively wishing to inflict on their country? So it seems, and Churchill’s warning about priorities rings true today, exactly as it did in 1935. But people made fun of Winston back then, and today they deride the firm-minded, mainly Republicans (a.k.a. “rightists”) who proffer similar warnings. And then when it’s too late? Will some rejected Churchill type make a precipitous comeback, as Winston himself did on becoming Britain’s prime minister in May 1940 and impelling his country into an organized frenzy of anti-Nazi resistance? Not at all automatic.
Prescience seems in short supply these days, especially regarding these new and grave military realities abroad, which have become ever more prominent during the Biden era. Can our “enlightened” leaders in D.C. take heads out of that proverbial sand, and really address these realities, including via significant military expenditures, less burdensome regulations, and so forth?
Unfortunately, it may take a huge national disaster to facilitate such changes. And probably coming too late to make enough of a difference.
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
