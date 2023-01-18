Unless you’re reading this before you even climb out of bed in the morning (and if you are, your priorities are completely out of whack), chances are that you’ve already used dozens of plastic products.
That cereal box you just grabbed out of the cupboard for breakfast? The bag inside is made of plastic.
That milk you’re pouring on your cereal? The jug is likely plastic.
That loaf of bread? It comes in a plastic bag with a plastic-coated twist-tie.
That butter you’re spreading on your toast? It likely resides in a plastic tub.
That maple syrup you’re squirting onto your toast? The bottle is probably plastic. (OK, so I like maple syrup on toast.)
If you’re done with breakfast now, let’s head into the bathroom to get a shower, brush the ol’ chompers and make ourselves presentable for the day.
Oh, boy. Plastic rules the bathroom kingdom. The shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrush, disposable razors, soap, hand lotion, antiperspirant and virtually every other bathroom product you lay hands on is likely to be made of or contained in plastic.
That rubber ducky in your bathtub? Hate to burst your bubble, but it’s almost certainly a plastic ducky in reality.
And we won’t even get into the rest of the day, what with its plastic soft drink bottles, plastic lids, ubiquitous plastic straws and innumerable other products either contained in or composed of plastic. Heck, even the clothes you’re wearing likely contain plastic fibers.
Don’t get me wrong. I realize that plastic has so many convenient day-to-day applications, not to mention its beneficial prominence in medical procedures and treatments and virtually every other aspect of our lives.
The problem is that plastic ends up in our water, air and soil. Some of it will take more than 1,000 years to even begin to degrade.
Ultimately, harm to the environment caused by the production and waste associated with plastic contributes mightily to health problems for people, animals and plants.
“Humans are exposed to a large variety of toxic chemicals and microplastics through inhalation, ingestion and direct skin contact. … An average person could be ingesting approximately 5 grams of plastic every week,” the Geneva Environment Network tells us.
“Scientifically proven health effects include cancer (and) reproductive, growth and cognitive impairment. … Microplastics can harm our health and act as vessels for pathogens to enter our system, increasing the spread of diseases.”
The world is literally awash in plastic. Much attention has been paid (but little has been done about) the five ginormous plastic aggregations in our oceans. The best known, the “Great Pacific Garbage Patch,” covers nearly 8 million square miles, an area larger than the combined size of the five largest U.S. states.
These patches are an abomination to the beauty of our natural world; moreover, they’re deadly. More than a million fish, birds and other macro-organisms in the ocean die each year by ingesting plastic.
So, if you’re paying attention, you get it: Plastic is everywhere, and, despite its many benefits to man, it’s also very, very bad for us and our world.
Naturally, your next question: What’s being done about it?
Well, a round of negotiations to draft a global plastics treaty closed in late December. The negotiations, involving 160 nations, are intended to produce by the end of 2024 the world’s first legally binding agreement on mitigation of plastic pollution.
While delegates to the negotiations are hard at work seeking worldwide solutions, you and I can do something to help, too. Please see the attached recommendations from the Green Education Foundation.
And here’s one from me: Don’t ever throw that plastic ducky away. As long as it’s swimming around the bath tub with you and, later, your descendants, it will be just a sweet, innocent little playmate. But if you throw it away, that sweet little critter will transform into an eternal beast of a problem in our ecosystem.
