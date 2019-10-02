In public arenas like Albany and Washington, D.C., constituents have, time and again, been led to believe that their representatives, once elected, will go do the work of the people and earn their salaries.
Sadly, time and again, some of those representatives end up embroiled in scandal and tied to illegal activities.
It is now ex-U.S. Rep. Chris Collins’ turn to serve as the poster child for wrongdoing involving those who have ascended to prominent positions of power in government.
In Collins’ case, the fall involved a combination of desire to protect a loved one and outright greed.
For months following his indictment, Collins declared his innocence, referring to the insider trading charges against him and his son as “meritless.”
In accepting a guilty plea Tuesday, the Clarence Republican admitted to sharing non-public information from a biopharmaceutical company with his son, Cameron Collins, which allowed him and another man to avoid nearly $800,000 in stock losses.
The case brought to the foreground Collins’ business ties with Innate Immunotherapeutics Ltd., a company headquartered in Australia. He was the company’s largest shareholder, with nearly 17% of its shares, and sat on its board.
According to the indictment, Collins was attending the Congressional Picnic at the White House on June 22, 2017, when he received an email from the company’s chief executive saying that a trial of a drug the company developed to treat multiple sclerosis was a clinical failure.
Collins responded to the email saying: “Wow. Makes no sense. How are these results even possible???” according to the indictment.
Prosecutors contended that Collins then called his son and, after several missed calls, they spoke for more than six minutes.
The next morning, according to the indictment, Cameron Collins began selling his shares, unloading enough over a two-day period to avoid $570,900 in losses before a public announcement of the drug trial results. After the announcement, the company’s stock price plunged 92%.
Cameron Collins is accused of passing along the information to his fiancée’s father, so he could also dump his stock.
It was a bad decision that can and should come with serious consequences for a man who’s been steeped in business and politics for many years.
But then, a man of Collins’ background and pedigree should have known better.
With his departure from Congress, it will be up to Gov. Andrew Cuomo to set a special election to fill the 27th district seat, which leans Republican.
Several people with political experience and background have already announced plans to run for the now-open seat, which covers Lockport and other parts of Niagara and Erie counties.
Collins’ successor, whether a Republican or a Democrat, would do well to learn from the former congressman’s behavior.
Working in Congress offers members heightened access to information, connections and other perks. Those perks should be used to advance the interests of district residents, not to enhance personal or familial financial portfolios.
