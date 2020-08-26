I hope, after I attempt to balance the scales, that this will be the last chapter in the series of articles about former Lockport Police officer Mark Wallace. I realized in reading the last two articles (in separate papers) that many things had been left out of the articles reporting on the dropped or dismissed lawsuit due to legal wording.
The last articles about Wallace never made reference to the fact that retired Lockport Police Chief Michael Niethe stated on the record, and in the paper, that the allegations against Wallace, many anonymous, were investigated in 2017 and were unfounded; or that when Niethe retired, approximately two weeks before Wallace's employment was terminated, there were no disciplinary actions or writeups in Wallace's personnel file.
In the court documents that I have read and have copies of, when asked how the allegations against Wallace came to his attention just one week after he was hired, interim chief Steven Preisch answered,"Again through Captain Haak." Then Preisch went on to say, "it is tough because a lot of this is obviously stuff that I inherited, which it's tough, I mean I'm not used to testifying to hearsay" (emphasis added). Niethe said only the Chief of Police can add anything to a personnel file. Many of the allegations against Wallace, Preisch did not request written reports on until months after he terminated Wallace, according to his documented court testimony.
Court records showed that Wallace's (alleged, according to the City of Lockport) work-related injury led to compensation court, which ruled in Wallace's favor and declared his injury "work related." The City of Lockport appealed and lost. The city paid Wallace compensation for over a year and paid for all medical treatment of his injury, including surgery, physical therapy and medications.
The injury, as stated in all the articles, directly affected Wallace's ability to run and at police academy he did not make the final time required in the run. The articles did not mention, however, that the required 500-yard swim in 20 minutes was failed by all male members of Wallace's academy class except for Wallace, who completed the swim, injured, 14 minutes faster than the required time. It was never mentioned that Wallace had an extremely high academic average and completed all parts of the academy except the run.
I do hope that by Wallace closing out all of the lawsuits, this book will be put away on the shelf. Like a number of probationary Lockport Police officers, both male and female, who were fired for various reasons before their probationary period was up, Wallace can now get on with his life and a new career path, and the City of Lockport can go forward handling the pressing issues that are directly affecting all of us.
JIM HEDLEY, Olcott
