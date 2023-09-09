As I have now passed my 80th year it seems that more things upset me, or maybe there are more things to be upset about. Regarding the Alabama Swamps, I have been involved with and watched it managed by both the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the state Department of Environmental Conservation for almost 35 years. Things have changed a lot at both levels of government and the great things accomplished in the past are no longer seen.
Most recently what has upset me is: the folks in Albany and Massachusetts, home of the northeastern division of USFWS, have given their blessing to the Western New York Science, Technology and Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP) in the town of Alabama.
The STAMP is a 1,250-acre industrial project in a rural area that is adjacent to two state Wildlife Management areas and Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge. The planning for it started in 2004, in Genesee County, and in 2012 the Generic Environmental Impact Statement filed for it was accepted as complete. In 2014, $33 million was awarded to get it going (our tax dollars?), and in 2017 construction started and continues to this day.
This project will affect not only the Wildlife Management areas and the Iroquois refuge, but also the adjacent Tonawanda Indian Reservation, a band of Seneca Indians. That 1,250 acres consists of some prime wildlife habitat that will be forever destroyed.
How do development projects like this — wind turbines, solar farms, et cetera — get a foothold? Well, they go to rural areas that are less populated and thus the resistance to them is lower. It seems these deals are low keyed so the overall public doesn’t really have a good understanding what is going on until it is too late. Of course our corrupt politicians go along with them.
Now, here is the real kicker on this STAMP project: With no deal struck with Orleans County, they are running a wastewater line from the industrial park down Route 63 through the Iroquois refuge into nearby Medina, where the wastewater will be dumped into Oak Orchard River and thus, eventually, Lake Ontario.
How can this be? Ask our folks in Albany and the Fish and Wildlife Service. All their talk about preserving nature and the “green deal” is just a bunch of bull if you ask me.
Besides the present disruption of private land and public life, the potential problems that go along with piping 6 million gallons or more of wastewater per day are the possible erosion of the Oak Orchard River banks, and the disruption of wildlife habitat along those banks.
Of course local folks are up in arms about it, but it won’t do much good now, as the folks in Albany have approved the STAMP and major construction has begun.
• • •
We have some good people in our local DEC management group but their hands are consistently being tied by politicians in Albany who have no clue about the great outdoors.
Here is another recent great “deal” from our “leaders” in Albany: In the Governor’s quest for gun control in this state she approved a tax on all ammunition that takes effect Sept. 13, and the money is not going to wildlife and habitat maintenance, it’s going to victims of gun crimes! The ones in charge are having trouble getting our guns from us (only their bodyguards need guns to protect them), so their next thing is to make ammunition restrictive. Word has it Governor Hochul is going after reloading components next, and will be outlawing lead bullets too.
Of course, this may work just as well as the state’s policies on drugs.
Maybe conscientious spending and consequences for bad behavior would work better, ya think?
I used to be able to get the details on local conservation law violations from the DEC and periodically put them in my column, but no more. The director of environment law enforcement in Albany told me that she doesn’t want to “hurt” anyone’s reputation by publicizing such minor violations.
Again, no real consequences to learn from. If repeat offenders lost their hunting or fishing license for a year or so, maybe that would be better. And, the public has a right to know who in their neighborhood has a criminal record.
Notice how everyone is driving way over the speed limit, passing in no passing zones and just driving recklessly (while using a cell phone, drugs or alcohol)? I bet if folks lost their driver license for six months after a second driving offense — and their name was published for all to see — we’d see fewer reckless drivers out there. Undercover police enforcement of vehicle and traffic laws might help, too.
Recently I went to a rodeo — my first one! — and at the start of the event a young gal and a magnificent horse charged around the corral with a large American flag flying from a staff she held as “our” song was played. I got a bit choked up, as did several other veterans sitting near me.
I see a lot of American flags flying outside homes around the countryside. I see them flying 24/7 at all federal, state, county and town buildings. So, why do I only see the flag flying at Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge headquarters when it’s open to the public? I guess our flag doesn’t mean that much to them.
