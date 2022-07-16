Last year about this time I wrote a column on snapping turtles. As predicted in that column they are becoming more of a serious problem. Before getting into that, let me give you a little background.
Snappers usually weigh between 10 and 35 pounds but they can reach 45 or 50 pounds with one in captivity that actually was 86 pounds. About the only time you will see this rough-looking turtle is when they’re crossing a road to find another marsh area or to lay eggs in June and July. The females come out of the water in June to find sandy or gravelly areas to dig a hole to make a “nest” to lay their eggs. They will then deposit 10 to 40 eggs and fill the hole back in so it is not noticed. They are then left alone to hatch and survive on their own. The life span can be 30 or 40 years, so basically this low-profile turtle can build up large populations in our marshes and streams.
Before 2006 these snapping turtles were not protected. Then someone down in Albany, who probably didn’t have any real experience with snappers thought we should protect them. Up until then, there were only a handful of sportsmen taking them. Their meat was considered a fine delicacy but difficult to remove. The season was set up for them from July 1 through Sept. 30 with a daily bag limit of 5 and a season limit of 30. The guys taking the turtles before this used mostly special net traps or baited hooks.
Now with this new season, they put a size limit on them (have to be at least 12 inches in length) and also limited the method of taking. Now they can only be taken with a gun, bow or crossbow. You can’t even take them using your hands ! and as far as using a gun – we were all taught not to shoot on the water because the bullets can ricochet off the water. So you see a turtle’s head sticking out of the water and maybe miss and the bullet glances off the water and heads off to who knows where (maybe someone hiking on a nearby dike). and after you do get the turtle you find out he is not legally big enough as most of him was under muddy water and his size couldn’t be accurately gauged, now what? Of course I can only imagine the task of getting a 30 pound powerful turtle with an arrow in him to shore!
So what’s the problem with snapping turtles? Well they like to wait under the water and reach up with their long necks and powerful jaws and grab waterfowl, especially goose goslings, swan babies and baby ducks. I have seen this many times on my photo adventures. In fact we have a Trumpeter Swan here in the swamp that got grabbed by the neck when very young but managed to escape with only a damaged neck vertebrate that still has a big kink in it to this day. I named her “Crooked Neck” and she returns to us every spring. One of her siblings wasn’t as lucky and got pulled under and eaten.
Another problem has now developed because the general public has been given to think that the snapping turtle needs protection. I’m see more and larger snapping turtles in the last few years than ever before. I have seen many very dangerous situations on our roads by people who have set themselves and others up for an accident trying to rescue snapping turtles crossing the roads, especially here in the swamp along Route 77. A lot of turtles cross this section of road during egg laying season as they look for sandy areas. The road here is all curves and small knolls and is a complete “No Passing Zone.” The egg-laying period is over but now there are a lot of them crossing this section because they are leaving several marshes that have had the water drained out of them for rejuvenation and are looking for another area with water.
There seems to be many more “turtle savers” this year and it is quite obvious that most of these folks know nothing about handling snappers. Their necks are MUCH longer than you think so they can reach out quite far and around their sides and their “snap” is lightning fast. They can easily break a finger or even take a chuck of meat out of you and once they are attached to you they are also difficult to release that grip.
The best deal to save a snapper is let him be! He is a very obvious “thing” in the road and most folks steer around them verses knocking their wheels out of line or having an accident. I have watched many snappers crossing roads and most of them do it pretty quickly and safely if left alone. When we stop to “save” them on major roads we not only set ourselves up for a dangerous situation but also others.
Paint and other small turtles are harder to see on the road and if it is not a major highway with heavy fast traffic, be careful and help him. As far as the snappers don’t be foolish. They are making out just fine with few predators, too fine!
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at 585-798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.