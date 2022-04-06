Volunteer: a person who offers oneself for a particular task.
With busy lives, it can be hard to find time to volunteer. However, the benefits of volunteering can be enormous. One of the best known benefits is the impact on the community. Volunteering allows you to connect to your community and make it a better place.
Volunteering offers vital help to people in need, worthwhile causes and the community, but the benefits can be even greater for you. Volunteering gives you the opportunity to practice and develop your social skills, since you are meeting regularly with people that share common interests. Volunteering is a fun and easy way to explore your interests and passions. Doing volunteer work can be a relaxing, energizing escape from your day-to-day routine of work, school or family commitments. Volunteering also provides you with renewed creativity, motivation and vision that can carry over into your personal and professional life. Dedicating your time as a volunteer helps you make new friends, expand your network, and boost your social skills.
If you’re considering a new career, volunteering can help you get experience in your area of interest and meet people in the field. Volunteering offers you the chance to try out a new career without making a long-term commitment. It is also a great way to gain experience in a new field. In some fields, you can volunteer directly at an organization that does the kind of work you’re interested in.
Even if you’re not planning on changing careers, volunteering gives you the opportunity to practice important skills used in the workplace, such as teamwork, communication, problem solving, project planning, task management and organization. You might feel more comfortable stretching your wings at work once you’ve honed these skills in a volunteer position first. Your volunteer work might also expose you to professional organizations or internships that could benefit your career.
Giving to others can also help protect your mental and physical health. It can reduce stress, combat depression, keep you mentally stimulated and provide a sense of purpose. While it’s true that the more you volunteer, the more benefits you’ll experience, volunteering doesn’t have to involve a long-term commitment or take a huge amount of time out of your busy day. Giving in even simple ways can help those in need and improve your health and happiness.
Volunteering helps counteract the effects of stress, anger and anxiety. The social contact aspect of helping and working with others can have a profound effect on your overall psychological well-being. Nothing relieves stress better than a meaningful connection to another person.
Volunteering combats depression. It keeps you in regular contact with others and helps you develop a solid support system, which in turn protects you against depression.
Volunteering makes you happy. By measuring hormones and brain activity, researchers have discovered that being helpful to others delivers immense pleasure. Human beings are hard-wired to give to others. The more we give, the happier we feel.
Volunteering increases self-confidence. You are doing good for others and the community, which provides a natural sense of accomplishment. Your role as a volunteer can also give you a sense of pride and identity. And the better you feel about yourself, the more likely you are to have a positive view of your life and future goals.
Volunteering provides a sense of purpose. Older adults, especially those who have retired or lost a spouse, can find new meaning and direction in their lives by helping others. Whatever your age or life situation, volunteering can help take your mind off your own worries, keep you mentally stimulated, and add more zest to your life.
Volunteering helps you stay physically healthy. Studies have found that those who volunteer have a lower mortality rate than those who do not. Older volunteers tend to walk more, find it easier to cope with everyday tasks, are less likely to develop high blood pressure, and have better thinking skills. Volunteering can also lessen symptoms of chronic pain and reduce the risk of heart disease.
When it comes to volunteering, passion and positivity are the only requirements. While learning new skills can be beneficial to many, it’s not a requirement for a fulfilling volunteer experience. Bear in mind that the most valuable assets you can bring to any volunteer effort are compassion, an open mind, a willingness to pitch in wherever needed, and a positive attitude.
National Volunteer Month in April celebrates the impact volunteers have on our lives and encourages active volunteerism in generations to come.
Youth Mentoring Services is recruiting volunteers for:
Community Based Mentor for one-to-one match — Requires a one-year commitment of approximately 50 hours, which can be in a group setting (two Saturdays per month, two hours per session) or on your schedule.
Site Based Mentor for a summer program — One to four days a week (one to two hours) from the last week in June through the third week in August. Activities include ice skating, assisting with group instruction and field trips.
Maintenance/Yard Work — This position includes biweekly garden upkeep and maintenance projects as needed.
Golf Tournament –—Scheduled for June 20, volunteers are needed for setting up auction and “manning” a station on the golf course.
Call Nina at 716-434-1855 for more information on how you can make a difference.
Sue Capell is the executive director / CEO of Youth Mentoring Services in Niagara County.
