The pandemic as a gift

I have observed, learned and discovered a variety of things during the COVID-19 pandemic, including:
• Wearing masks allows us to relate as people rather than focus on attractiveness.
• Reflective "found time" allows one to focus on what's really important, and how we can make a positive difference.
• Better, more creative personal, cooking, home and relationships care.
• More families and individuals walking, biking, returning to nature and its glory, reconnecting.
• Recognition / appreciation for medical people, auxiliary, personnel, the hidden helpers — thinking of and praying for them.
• The preciousness of the elderly as having the "longer view" and experiences, reminding us that there are no quick fixes, that we humans have experienced tough times and coped; that the past was not broad, inclusive, caring enough or "written in stone"; and that we can create more mature interdependence, honoring all. These insights can lead, hopefully, to more volunteering / involvement, even sacrifice. Realizing we have too much, and we don't need so much "stuff," perhaps we can simplify for inner peace and connectiveness.
• Forgiveness, forgiveness — all of us have made mistakes!
• An increase in creativity, because watching TV is so boring! Ergo, "take out" for restaurants, peaceful protests, mask designs that say "there's a smile behind the facade" and invoke laughter, the retooling of industry to respond to critical needs, and so much more! Small and large acts of kindness: Food, connecting, learning new skills, phone calls, graduations ...
• An increase in tension and anger — a natural part of the process of unprecedented rapid change — and the need for redress of hurts, inequalities, and systemic deficiencies. This can lead to greater understanding of the necessity of and, hopefully, cooperation with the dynamic process — we need inventors, songs, books, plays, ways of being and doing — or, negatively, the use of violence to deal mistakenly with deep-seated shock and fear. May reflection lead to reevaluation of more limited humanity, a greater sense of justice, a wish to reverse deep wrongs, and a sense of relief that releases us to express our higher level of consciousness, commonality, community, and the joy / energy that accompanies it.
• Our opportunity to rise to the higher level of our humanity, in recognition and promotion of "love one another as I have loved you" because we are all the Beloved.
The classic, beloved writer Charles Dickens reminded us, "It was the best of times, it was the worst of times," and it is always so, depending on our perspective.
The choice of optimism over pessimism is obvious. Dreams precede reality as we grow or die a little every day, internal states of peace or war, ingratitude or thankfulness. The pattern of history is constructive to destructive and, when we have hurt enough, to return again. Hurrah for free will!
Change will require hard work, perseverance, a holistic, inclusive vision. We can be better than we are. Each of us has incredible talents and abilities to make our communal world a better place. Let us adventure together.
Marion Hannigan of Lockport is the host of LCTV's long-running "Community Forum." She invites readers to share insights gained during the pandemic, and thoughts about making our world a better place, with the community through the Union-Sun & Journal. Send your thoughts to the US&J in care of Joyce Miles at 135 Main St., Lockport, NY 14094 or email joyce.miles@lockportjournal.com.
