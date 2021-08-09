During belated July travels I got to listen — and one had to do so carefully — to a number of what I’d call “Trump whisperers.” These were people of different backgrounds and ages, Whites and Blacks, you name it, who when they said something positive about ex-President Trump felt they had to do so almost surreptitiously. They also gave out wincing looks or groans regarding his foil, current President Biden, frequently halting, squinting at crumpled notes re. foreign cyber attacks, and so forth.
But Trump? Can’t say anything good about his time in office, right? Or at least not too openly. Because that’s become the newest party line, along with another, closely related one: that this incumbent lost the 2020 election fair and square, and there was no fraud because there was no fraud, well, because there was no fraud. On what scientific basis? The MO has been mainly to avoid digging deeply in key states, and if investigating at all, letting deletions or odd losses of data stand, do things pro forma, and Bob’s your uncle. With naysayers or wonderers down to whispering on this sub-issue, too.
The people doing it in summery surroundings seemed on the whole, among our well-adjusted, increasingly a minority in America. A couple of guys from the South engaged in sales up North, a lady from Ohio and one from Pennsylvania, and on it went. Names don’t matter, because I assume you’ve also met some of these “Trump whisperers” (and Biden-groaners).
My travels took me not only to sylvan, rural surroundings, but also to Chicago with its marvelous museums, architecture, etc. And where Michigan Avenue meets the Chicago River I stood in awe before the iconic Wrigley building of the early 1920s (built by a business type increasingly reviled these days, one who managed, however, to legate today’s carpers and IRS weaponizers their Doublemint and Juicy Fruit). But what an edifice!
And right beside it, in as fine a setting as ‘scraper-dense Chicago can offer, is this much newer, gorgeous and obviously higher building with the name TRUMP emblazoned on it. A couple of older Israelis who’d obviously seen war and other realities up close gazed at it, too; and did some groaning as well, figuring that the Biden administration won’t back their vulnerable state the way Trump’s did.
In the Squadian optic, and that of many other committed progressives, Trump was bad news for a slew of reasons, from the moment he announced his candidacy, one being that like Bill (and Phil) Wrigley he’d been a big, bad business guy!
While on that subject: in Chicago I finally visited, for the first time, the celebrated Field Museum, and wow! Given its name because another rich business type, Marshall Field, who had a famed department store in the Windy City, piled a ton of dough on this absolutely phenomenal, palatial place.
Inside the Field I was blown away by all the marvelously stuffed animals, some now threatened with extinction due to poachers, etc. And by the signs telling me what they’re variously able to eat in order to survive, due to this specific bacteria in bellies, those sui generis hunting claws, and so forth. (Making me think simultaneously of both God and evolution.) Anyway, wow again! And with a “Trumpian” of his day one of the reasons for this museum I knew I’d have to visit again.
Troubles in Chicago? Sure there are, and once off Michigan and over to State Street, etc., one could see and hear a bevy of siren-screaming police cars or fire trucks, and we’re not even talking the West or South Side hotbeds with tragically soaring crime rates. Decimating the very people progressives say they want to protect. Well, again, it wasn’t Trump who wanted to vilify, cripple and even defund law enforcement, right?
Wait: I’m starting myself to sound like a ... Trump whisperer! Or maybe one talking too loudly, given those party lines that are getting ever more set in stone.
Well, you know what? Give me the stone of the Wrigley or Field buildings instead of that kind. And yes, Trump’s gleaming towers, too, and other things he did positively that only these “whisperers” dare salute. (But not too loudly!)
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
