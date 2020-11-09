Remember the old TV program “Zorro,” that is, before movie throwbacks raised their ugly (and generally inferior) heads? How about “The Lone Ranger?” I’m sure some of you still recall when these were current programs in your long, lost childhoods, and worlds. As in “the world(s) we have lost”...
Because now look where the heck we are! Given that most everyone these days is at least intermittently the poor fellah’s Zorro or Lone Ranger, due to omnipresent mask wear we used to think fit only for countries abroad, particularly China, along with other Asian countries.
Now that we’re ubiquitously clad, even shackled in these things, are there a number of psychological impacts here? No question. Here’s a basic one: wondering and soul-searching inside, being in a constant quandary as to whether the mask adopted for prophylactic use really does something significant besides produce a certain discomfort. Or is there even a kind of magical thinking going down in these parlous times; i.e., a superstitious feeling of somehow being protected (versus a totally proven one)?
Not only do we worry about the virus-impeding utility of these gizmos we wear, however sturdy they may seem; but those of others, too. Simply put, to what degree are they really working?
Because all the returns aren’t in yet in on this problem (if only they were!). The “peer-reviewed” research still isn’t definitive or monolithic in this realm. Doesn’t it matter which “peers” we’re talking about, given their many different views and backgrounds?
So that’s one definite psychological problem: i.e., exactly how effective are these cumbrous things? Is there at least somewhat of a placebo effect here? How much?
Another obvious one: social distancing cum mask wear has been increasing our “bowling alone” mentality, in a society already afflicted with that problem well before this contagion hit (in good part because being isolated with TV flipper, computers, etc. became an easy choice for people of all ages). And of course now exacerbated for all those students and working parents, too, stuck at home on line, rather than with a variety of humans in their vicinity.
Another psychological impact here involves self-esteem. As in: how comely or appropriate-looking can I be wearing these darned things? Almost better school or baseball uniforms, or even Chairman Mao garb? So some might have been thinking since last March or so, despite all the efforts we’ve seen around us to beautify and “individualize” these face coverings.
No question that some of them have gotten artistically jazzed up; but in the main, they really don’t enhance looks or again, a sense of self-worth. Or so yours truly believes. Although with the mask in place lots of us at least feel we’re honoring our sense of civic duty as good and caring citizens. Isn’t that a self-esteem plus?
Of course when it comes to attire, we’d already been going through a rather unglittery period beforehand, with many dressing down on purpose, it felt. And not simply on Fridays, but all year long. Purposely ripped jeans being only one example of many. Now people don’t have to try so hard to look dowdy, with this Zorro garb almost aiding in that direction.
Besides looks, there are other psychological impacts here, related to ones noted above. Such as how to converse! Or to emote visibly! Or to show feedback. The whole thing’s put a damper on so much; it’s cooled down society, made it surlier, and more paranoid-looking...
Speaking of the latter character defect from which many suffer (along with those near them who’ve got to deal with it): anyone with a paranoid streak in their make-up won’t find this vogue a mitigator in that regard. Because some people do look downright menacing in masks. Yes, the Lone Ranger wore ‘em, but so did many of the outlaws he and Tonto were busy chasing back in the day. So if you’re already a suspicious type, these masks intensified by serious street mayhem currently plaguing many places won’t help allay this facet of human nature.
Basta! For you to continue and add your own analysis on this recent, widespread, and novel vogue in American accessories.
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
