The rewards of making due

This coronavirus has sure put a wrench in the monkey-works of our lives.
The one thing that haunts me is how families with young children, who live paycheck to paycheck, are going to weather this storm. I know that was the case when my five kids were growing up. I can’t imagine being out of work with no money coming in. Paying the bills would have been the least of our worries when we had a family to feed.
We might have been better off than some, as my then-husband Larry was an avid gardener and anyone who knew us knew we had the most beautiful garden anyone ever saw. He worked full time at Abex, starting at 3 a.m., and then came home early afternoon and went to work on the farm for our neighbors, the Dressers. Then, to relax, after supper he worked in the garden until dark.
We had rows of potatoes that were neatly hilled up. And there was never a weed to be found anywhere. Larry planted everything from blue potatoes to purple beans and half a dozen varieties of sweet corn. We also had raspberries, strawberries and rhubarb.
That meant my cellar was full of canned tomatoes, string beans, beets, corn and carrots. My uncle had a fruit farm, so I had access to unlimited peaches, apples, cherries, pears and plums, which I canned and froze. I made jam, applesauce, relish, mincemeat, chili sauce and pickles.
There’s no doubt we would not have starved.
Larry did not, however, lend his green thumb to flowers. His mentality was, if you can’t eat it, it isn’t worth wasting your time on.
In comparison, I fast forward to recent years, after I married Al. Al was a mechanical person by trade, being in one phase or another of the automotive business all his life. He did not garden, nor did he look favorably on my attempts to raise a garden or flowers.
In fact, he is so agriculturally minded, he once rototilled out my asparagus roots, which as anyone knows, grow tall and feathery and go to seed to regrow next year. He angrily chastised me for planting stuff then letting it grow up to weeds.
Another year he thought my daffodils and tulips had all died because their stalks were limp and brown, so he rototilled them up, bulbs and all.
The payoff was the time Al got upset when I wanted to buy a flat of geraniums to plant around the front porch. He loudly told me I shouldn’t be buying more when I couldn’t take care of the ones I had. I asked what he meant, as I hadn’t planted any, but I did have four baskets of artificial ones on the porch. He haughtily told me he had to keep them watered, as they were always dried out because I neglected them.
But, back to the current crisis our country is facing.
First, let me say how frustrating it is to see how people are hoarding food. Who would have ever thought we would go into super stores like Walmart and Tops and find shelves and meat cases totally empty. I have heard several people exclaim how upset they were not to find hamburg or chicken or steaks.
I bet they never thought of some of the alternatives. I have always prided myself on being a good cook and making my children eat everything I put on the table. And that included liver. Among five children, I have a son who won’t eat raw tomatoes and another who won’t eat split pea soup, but other than that, they eat everything. I probably never made them eat oysters, although oyster stew is another favorite of Al’s, and I have seen oysters in the grocery store when there wasn’t any beef, pork or chicken.
So when I was in the store the other day and there wasn’t a piece of meat in the cases, I walked along and discovered frozen liver. I have always seen an ample supply of shrimp in several stores, and in an out-of-the-way store the other day I found salted codfish in a box. Rinse the codfish several times, cook it for a few minutes and then stir it into a cream sauce and it is delicious over toast or mashed potatoes. And a 1-pound box of codfish would feed a whole family.
When all the canned vegetables have been cleared off the shelves lately, in the fresh produce aisle there has been asparagus and rutabaga (a member of the turnip family for those who aren’t familiar). Rutabaga is Al’s favorite vegetable and after I introduced it to my daughter-in-law Cindy at a holiday dinner, she now incorporates it in her mashed potatoes. And I’ve never seen a shortage of that.
I sure hope this virus is contained soon, as I know the devastation it is causing to individuals and the economy, but I am reasonably sure we won’t starve. Not as long as people don’t start hoarding liver, oysters or codfish.
Union-Sun & Journal correspondent Ginny Kropf resides in Medina.
