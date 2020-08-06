The tools for surviving all of this are in your house  

Set goals and stay positive. This is what I hear from the freelance motivational industry, and it is not so different from what they urged prior to the pandemic, and it is not so different from what they all say at any moment. Like baseball, there’s a certain herd consciousness in this line of work.
From what I understand and observe, there are two ways to get through this current slowdown of human endeavor – three if you count a blend of the two. One is to throw in the towel, immediately if not eventually. The joy of staying parked in pajamas on the couch gives way to the tedium of being parked in pajamas on the couch. Deadlines and appointments vanish, as do all the other scheduled things that kept your life on some sort of track. Tell me, are you gaining weight? Are you, as the advertising business says, staying “regular?” Is there a little despair mixed in with all this blather about “getting through it together?” Is your house cleaner and better organized now than when you first realized you were in pandemic mode, or is it closer to “hey, one of these days I’ve gotta get organized!”
The other approach is proactive and dynamic. Assuming you are not one of the 150,000 people awaiting his or her delayed funeral, what you have before you is an opportunity to hit some series of self-defined goals, while drawing from wellsprings of previously untapped sources of positive attitude. Contact your friends. Do whatever people did to stay in shape before gyms were installed on every street corner. Use the printed word, wherever you find it, for encouragement and persuasion that you’ll be better – healthier, stronger, smarter – when this is over.
Of course, we do not know when it’ll be over. Gov. Cuomo, Dr. Fauci or Rep. Gohmert will not emerge on television to announce the end of this thing, and that we can now return to partying irresponsibly and behaving as though bulletproof. For many, the last episode of the COVID-19 pandemic, whenever it occurs, will indicate the unraveling of the social service net. No more unemployment checks, and it’s back to dealing with a hostile job market and an impatient landlord.
Although there have not yet been any great songs coming out of this, as far as I know – the Great Depression offered plenty of motivational material for the radio, like “Keep Your Sunny Side Up” of 1929 – I suspect there will be an explosion in the arts. People are already jonesing for a return to concert halls and other places where artists throw live music at patrons. So are the musicians; those performances by players, isolated in Zoom boxes on television or computer screen, really aren’t cutting it.
Businesses at stores specializing in supplies for arts and crafts are booming, so I hear, after places like Michael’s persuaded certain state governments to regard them as an “essential business.” Expect a flood of art projects, by dedicated artists as well as nine year-olds and their moms, to descend on an unsuspecting public as stay-at-homers get in touch with the creative side of their psyches.
Indeed, art tends to flourish in times of war or other social upheaval, as artists have time on their hands and certain grievances to exploit. They do not keep their sunny sides up; they rage, and those professional motivators will tell you that nothing stops creative rage. An Internet-fueled outpouring of art, music, dance, film making with a cellphone, poetry good and bad, and other cries of self-expression is underway.
So is an explosion within the motivational community, with those who write books on the topic now appearing on “how to cope” television talk shows. The final hour of the “Today” show, something I have only recently discovered because hey, I am home, too, is replete with advice on staying active and what to do about your sunny side.
In a way, many things have not changed. They have merely been put on the back burner of our minds. Climate change, the opioid epidemic, whether your favorite soldier is safe, and other matters that worried us in 2019 are still there, but simply overwhelmed in the news cycle by a pandemic, an economic collapse and demands for racial justice. There is always something to worry about, always someone profiting from feeding those worrisome things to you.
There is always creative energy as well, bubbling within hearts and brains. It’s why sewing machines and art supplies are located in the attic, dusted off and put to use. We’re not in this together. It’s you, with an outlet for your reaction, for your rage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.