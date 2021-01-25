Being a pariah has its advantages? Or at least a former pariah, before finally getting accepted by some version of the in-crowd? Perhaps.
Getting oneself underestimated, as some did as kids and through the early swaths of their careers, can in certain ways be OK. When expectations are low, you can do your developing in a kind of rabbit hole, then eventually emerge and maybe surprise those who had once thought little of you.
Being an outsider is often like that. We all know — or think we do — of this phenomenon regarding minorities like African-Americans or Latinos.
In the old days (1920s to the ‘60s or so) there were other “out” groups, not least in Western New York. Back then you could go into towns of this region, and cheek by jowl in the less desirable parts were Italian and Polish communities. Both had forbears who’d arrived here at the bottom of the ladder. Both had only one direction to go, up. Both were in various ways derided back then.
In baseball, too, this was often the case for brash rookies whom veterans would regularly shun. Like Pete Rose, who at first had few on the Cincinnati club who would talk to him much, save for two stars who themselves had endured big problems to make it, Frank Robinson and Vada Pinson, both Black. These players didn’t mind Rose being nervy and obsessive re. learning different aspects of the game, and they helped him along.
Eventually Rose got so all-round good that he couldn’t be denied as a member of the “in” group. But he never stopped hustling and improving en route to what would have been a sure trip to the Hall of Fame, but for ill-advised gambling on baseball as a manager in the ‘80s.
Which of course many focus on, as they do on Lance Armstrong’s faux pas in the world of cycling. But Armstrong, too, had paid all sorts of prices on the way up from a hardscrabble Texas background. (See his riveting memoir, “It’s Not About the Bike.”)
As some know, I’ve always admired Artie Shaw, whose clarinet work back in the day was like none other in popular music. But this gent also started out poor and from what became a broken home, too.
Quitting school in his early teens, he began playing and touring with older men, but as an autodidact. Unlike Goodman, who had many lessons, Shaw received only a few pointers from the guy who sold him a used sax when he was 13 or so; and none on clarinet, which one also had to learn if in an orchestra’s reed section.
Then came another problem when a bandleader asked the young man: “Can you read?” Sure, Shaw essentially replied, he’d read books! Once he got the actual picture, he vowed within a month to master it. And he did.
That’s determination. And also the virtue of starting out as a pariah of sorts. Shaw once said that everyone he knew grew up in tenements, but didn’t know they were tenements. Yet those raised in much fancier digs never made such moody, fabulous music. Or in baseball ever came close to being a Charlie Hustle or Frank Robinson, or in biking a Lance.
What’s it like when you finally do make it and become in some sense, “cool?” Ironically, not always as great as the grappling-up period of a life.
Shaw himself found celebrity pressures (after “Begin the Beguine” became hugely popular) cloying and hard to bear. Rose eventually made gobs of money as one of the game’s highest-paid players, and probably wouldn’t have gambled so readily with his slim early salaries.
Sometimes, in fact, it becomes a form of “don’t ask, you may get!” (Lots of Hollywood types could be referenced here as well.) You stop being a pariah, and then may wonder if it wasn’t better when you were still struggling and yes, underestimated. Sometimes you finally get embraced by people who are fair-weather, and not really worth it. But most of us think we should get through those doors with salaries and accomplishments in hand, and out into the sunlight where the right types cavort.
Buyer beware! Your former pariah status, which you tried hard to elude, may be the very thing that gave you your unique quality.
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
