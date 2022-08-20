• CHEERS: It’s great to see so many local businesses taking advantage of the Niagara County Facade Program. The program provides funding to local businesses to make improvements to their buildings. Throughout the county, 173 local businesses were approved for awards, which can be up to $50,000 as a dollar-to-dollar match for what businesses are planning on putting down for their own projects. Among local projects are new awnings for the Palace Theatre and a new barn roof for Bob Hall of Halls Apple Farm, both in Lockport. The $5.2 million that was allocated for this program from Niagara County came from funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The county had originally designated $3 million for the program, however, it added another $2.2 million due to heightened interest. We’ll see the positive results from the funding for years to come.
• CHEERS: The “Reelin’ for a Cure” fishing derby was back on the water at Wilson and Olcott harbors on Friday. Stephanie Pierleoni created the event in 2016, citing a love of fishing and three friends battling cancer. Since then, she says she has donated thousands to charities associated with battling female cancers. In fact, the first year of the derby, 10 boats participated. Forty-five were registered this year. Several have come from Ohio, Pennsylvania and even West Virginia.Every year, Pierleoni selects a new beneficiary of the derby proceeds. Past recipients have included American Cancer Society’s Wig Room, Look Good, Feel Better, and the Breast Cancer Network of Western New York, which supports metastatic cancer research. This year’s “cause” is the Ovarian Cancer Project. While you may have missed the fishing, there’s still an opportunity to help by making a donation at the Reelin’ for a Cure website.
• CHEERS: Here’s a hearty salute for Bob Ramos who’s set to turn 101 on Tuesday. The celebration started a week early as Congressman Brian Higgins came to the Falls to present him with six military medals to honor his service during World War II. The ceremony took place at the John Duke Senior Center at Hyde Park, with Ramos’ family, Mayor Robert Restaino, and many others present. There was also old photos of Ramos’ days in the U.S. Navy, a birthday cake, and an American flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol building in his honor. Higgins said he had previously met Ramos at the center’s annual summer picnic, where they talked about Ramos’ time in the Navy. “When I asked if he ever received his medals, Bob’s response was, ‘I don’t get medals,’ ” Higgins said. “Bob’s story serves as an important reminder of the sacrifices made to protect our freedom. We are eternally grateful for all his has given to our country and to this community.” We couldn’t agree more and were very happy to finally see him recognized.
• JEERS: When is Carl Paladino gonna learn? The Buffalo businessman and Republican candidate for Congress said in a recent radio interview that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland “should be executed” for authorizing a search former President Donald Trump’s home — he did later clarify in the show that he wasn’t being serious. It’s nothing new for Paladino, in June, he shared a Facebook post suggesting that a racist mass shooting in Buffalo was part of a conspiracy to take away people’s guns. The same month, he apologized for a comment he’d made in an interview in which he said Adolf Hitler was “the kind of leader we need today” because of his ability to rally crowds. In 2016, Paladino made disparaging, inappropriate comments about then-President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. The act’s getting old.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.