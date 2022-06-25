CHEER: Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a law preventing local officials from enacting rules that might suppress people's voting rights because of their race. The John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act, named after the late civil rights activist who represented Georgia in the U.S. House, makes New York one of the first states to bring back a version of a process known as “preclearance” that was gutted by a landmark Supreme Court decision in 2013. The parts of New York required to get preclearance before changing voting laws will be determined by state officials based on a formula and list of conditions in the legislation. Now, local governments or school districts with a record of discrimination in New York must gain approval from state officials in order to pass certain voting policies. The new state law will also expand language assistance for voters who don’t use English as a first language, and also provide legal tools to fight discriminatory voting provisions.
CHEERS: Like fireworks? Niagara Falls has you covered this Fourth of July holiday with shows set for Sunday, July 3 at Hyde Park in the city and the always popular Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino show downtown on Monday, July 4. It's the perfect chance to celebrate our independence.
CHEERS: The Western New York region was recently awarded nearly $40 million for projects that promote “friendly modes of travel and make it easier and safer to walk, bike or hike. Locally, North Tonawanda will receive $1,050,000 to construct an extension to the Erie Canal Bike Path between Mayor's Park and the NT Botanical Gardens. The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority will also receive $5 million for the purchase of Battery Electric Buses (BEB) to serve populations across Western New York. More than two-thirds of the 75 projects across the state benefit Environmental Justice Communities, thereby helping to improve connectivity, air quality and bicycle and pedestrian access for the predominantly low-and-moderate-income families living in those areas. Even better, for those traveling into Amherst by thruway, funds will go to the construction of a diverging diamond interchange at the I-190 and Niagara Falls Boulevard intersections, easing traffic in a rough spot. Now if they could just figure things out with that almost daily terribly heavy traffic at the south Grand Island bridge …
JEERS: If you haven’t heard, AAA is predicting 47.9 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home over the holiday weekend (June 30 – July 4). An increase of 3.7% over 2021, bringing travel volumes just shy of those seen in 2019. And despite historically high gas prices, car travel will set a new record with 42 million people hitting the road. While we’re glad to see so many people taking much-needed vacations after our Covid “pause,” we’re a little troubled that high gas prices aren’t keeping more folks at home. With so many people willing to fork over $5 a gallon for gas, on average, what incentive is there for companies to bring the price down?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.