CHEER: At Emmet Belknap Intermediate School, some students are hanging back for an hour after school, voluntarily, to brush up on ELA and math knowledge ahead of the state assessments at the end of this month. The structured program was one suggested by parents during a recent outreach session and embraced by both Belknap staff and students. Forty-four fifth- and sixth-graders signed on for six, one-hour brush-up sessions in each subject, and contrary to natural assumption they’re not all or even mostly overachievers. “We have a wide range of students that are in the afterschool program,” Belknap math and science teacher Ashley Wallace noted. “Kids you see struggling in the everyday environment are staying after school to help themselves.” Principal Shawn Murray relayed that the point of the program isn’t to raise the students’ scores, it’s to help them feel comfortable with the assessments, so when test time comes they’ll know they did their best to be ready. When adolescents are happy to stay after school and their teachers are attuned to confidence building versus teaching-to-the-test, that’s a sign of something very good happening in their school.
CHEER: One sure sign that we’ve turned a corner, Covid-wise, is the sudden reappearance of community event listings in the US&J Bulletin Board. After two years of canceled this, virtual-only that, in-person occasions are popping up all over the place. Senior citizen clubs and local historical societies are having membership gatherings again. Lockport Public Library’s “Almost Anything Goes” live book discussions are returning. So are live school musicals; the Royalton-Hartland production of “Into The Woods” debuts Friday. There’s even a children’s “clover hunt” planned in Wilson this weekend. As winter yields to spring, and so long as the local Covid positivity rate stays down, we can look forward to more and more places to go and things to do with other people. If there’s a bright side to what felt like interminable isolation these past couple of years, it might be new or renewed appreciation for the “little” things in life.
CHEER: Sick of having to 'Fall Back" and "Spring Ahead?" You're not the only one. The U.S. Senate unanimously approved a measure Tuesday that would make daylight saving time permanent across the U.S. next year. The bipartisan Sunshine Protection Act ensures Americans no longer have to change their clocks twice a year. It still needs approval from the House, and the signature of President Joe Biden, to become law. In discussing the bill, Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida said, “Changing the clock twice a year is outdated and unnecessary.” We couldn't agree more. The only downside? We have to figure out some other twice-yearly reminder to check our smoke detector batteries.
JEERS: We're pretty sure we don't have anything to fear just yet but recent stories on invasive Joro spiders from East Asia will have us closely inspecting any spiderwebs we come across later this spring. The spider, which can get as big as the palm of your hand — take a second, hold open your hand and ponder that — has been spotted in Georgia and South Carolina and entomologists expect it to spread throughout the Southeast and northward as it appears better suited to colder temperatures. While Linda Rayor, an ecologist specializing in the social behavior of spiders at Cornell University, says not to worry — "There is no evidence that this spider presents any sort of an ecological risk or risk to people or pets of being bitten," she says — not many of us are going to take kindly to giant spiders moving into the neighborhood.
