CHEER: The Royalton-Hartland school district recently showcased its novel agricultural education program by having students at various grade levels, elementary through high school, demonstrate projects related to agriculture sciences. The showcase was also an opportunity for the district to show off its newly renovated labs for small animal care, food science and agriscience where, under the guise of just-another-school day, Roy-Hart students are honing their STEM skills by learning about real-world problems and solutions: Use of growing towers and UV light to grow lettuce, coding for automated farm vehicles, design improvements for greenhouses, genetic engineering of better fruits and vegetables. Hands-on is a great way to learn and “ag lab” sounds like it’s fun and exciting as well as informative. The grown-ups are jealous!
CHEER: In its second year, Panther Pretty has extended its reach beyond Newfane High School by inviting students from neighboring districts to also shop the free prom closet ahead of the 2022 prom season. Panther Pretty was established last year by the Newfane Alumni Association to assist current Newfane students who might have been feeling the financial pinch of the Covid pandemic. The effort raised a figurative ton of “gently used” dresses, suits and other prom attire, plenty more than was needed by Newfane students, and the donations have continued, so this year “Panther Pretty” is for teens generally. “If it can help one student make that day special for them, then we’ll take it,” association president Jill Keys said. This is a perfect example of neighbors helping neighbors.
CHEER: It was great to see the Olcott Lions Club Polar Bear Swim for Sight get back to “normal” on Sunday. Well. the 60 degree weather wasn’t typical of a Polar Bear Swim but the lake ice and 35-degree water were still there to greet “swimmers.” Participation was good but it was still down from pre-civid swims. Three-hundred fifty swimmers registered for this year's Swim for Sight but only 270 made it into the water, according to Lions Club organizer Bill Clark. The numbers averaged about 400 participants in recent years. Still, no one in Olcott was complaining Sunday as they enjoyed all the festivities surrounding the event. We expect a big bounce back next year — numbers wise and weather wise.
JEER: It’s getting ugly at the pumps and the scary thing is no one’s quite not sure how high the cost of a gallon of gas is going to climb in the coming weeks. The price of regular gasoline broke $4 per gallon on average across the U.S. on Sunday for the first time since 2008. We’ve seen prices over $4.50 in recent days. Despite the high prices there’s talk of fuel holding and price gouging. There is some good news there — State Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday invited consumers to be on the lookout for possible fuel price gouging and anyone who sees a dramatic increases in the price of gasoline or fuel should report these incidents to the Office of the Attorney General at https://ag.ny.gov/complaint-forms/. Unfortunately we think it’s going to be tough to determine what’s gouging and what’s legitimate price increases in the coming weeks.
