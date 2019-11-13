This is the time of the year that we scramble to recruit volunteers for our Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) free tax prep program. Every year, it is a challenge. We usually end up with about 15 dedicated, wonderful volunteers — but the more volunteers we have, the more people we can help, and that is what we want to do.
Consumer Credit Counseling Service is looking right now for volunteers for a few hours per week from January through April 15, 2020. We are asking you to join us in making an immediate, tangible impact on families by helping them receive their hard-earned tax return money.
Through the use of volunteers, CCCS provides free tax return preparation for people who need tax help but can’t afford it. People with low-to-moderate income, seniors, people with disabilities and those with limited English skills usually qualify for this service.
Free tax prep is vitally important because it financially empowers low-income families. Free tax prep, along with the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), lifts 10 million Americans, including 5 million children, out of poverty each year.
CCCS began offering this service in 2014 as part of our Niagara County Financial Empowerment Coalition. CCCS has locations in Niagara Falls and Lockport, and we especially need volunteers for our Niagara Falls site.
We started our program, in part, because we saw that in every tax season, for-profit tax preparation companies took advantage of low-income individuals. In Niagara Falls, there are 24 for profit preparers; and in Lockport, 18. Most of them set up in low-income neighborhoods to prey on their target. The average fee charged for a tax return is $273. For those individuals who earn minimum wage, that can represent nearly five days of work. This does not include the cost of the “rapid refund” which is usually about $200. Low-income filers can easily pay nearly $500. Our goal is to keep that money in the pockets of low-income residents.
Through our free tax prep program, we also help families access and receive EITC benefits which range from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars. Research indicates that children in families receiving the EITC do better in school, are likelier to attend college, and can be expected to earn more as adults. Further, the EITC improves health outcomes, particularly for expectant mothers.
Yet there are millions of workers who miss out on the benefits of the EITC each year- — 20% to 25% of those eligible — either because they are newly qualified or don’t otherwise need to file. Our goal is to raise awareness of this.
Unfortunately, people are missing out on the EITC that they earned. This is a real story from last year:
We were contacted by one of our coalition partners, “Sue,” whose client/consumer had gone to a for-profit tax preparer and was told that she did not qualify for the EITC. The client/consumer, “Mary,” is a single mother who struggles financially so every penny counts. She was mad and did not have the preparer file her taxes. Sue called us to talk about the situation and we told her to send Mary to us. We prepared her taxes for free, saving her $273 plus the cost of the rapid refund — and saw immediately that she did qualify for the EITC. Mary ended up receiving $150, not a huge sum, but far better than zero, which is what the for-profit would have given her, on top of the $450 in fees she would have paid. Now, Mary is meeting with our certified financial counselor Jim for financial coaching on a regular basis and is working on restoring her credit.
And here is the great part: pretty much anyone can become a volunteer. There is no previous experience required. Volunteers receive specialized training and the volunteer experience is perfect to add to any resume. It is well recognized and well regarded. The work experience could lead to a job in this field. Research shows that volunteers have 27% higher odds of finding a job after being out of work than non-volunteers. This effect may be due to developing new skills and expanding personal networks. This likelihood increases for rural volunteers (55%) and volunteers without a high school diploma (51%).
Another good reason to become a volunteer is that it is for a finite time period, January through April. Volunteers generally serve an average of three to five hours per week, but the benefits they reap are countless.
We invite you to help us change lives and promote financial stability by volunteering for our program. Training will be held in December. For more information, contact Noelle Carter at 716-771-3255 or email at noelle.carter@cccsbuffalo.org.
Noelle Carter is president and CEO of Consumer Credit Counseling Service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.