With busy lives, it can be hard to find time to volunteer. However, the benefits of volunteering can be enormous.
Volunteering offers vital help to people in need, worthwhile causes, and the community, but the benefits can be even greater for you, the volunteer. Volunteering can help you make friends, learn new skills, advance your career, and even feel happier and healthier. Giving to others can also help improve your mental and physical health. It can reduce stress, combat depression, keep you mentally stimulated, and provide a sense of purpose.
While it’s true that the more you volunteer, the more benefits you’ll experience, volunteering doesn’t have to involve a long-term commitment or take a huge amount of time out of your busy day. Giving in even simple ways can help those in need and improve your health and happiness.
Looking for a rewarding volunteer opportunity? Youth Mentoring Services of Niagara County began in 1973 as an affiliated member of the national organization Big Brothers Big Sisters, which focused primarily on one-to-one matches. YMS disaffiliated in 2013, to expand programming across Niagara County. Its mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of children and youths primarily through a relationship with a caring adult, and to assist them in achieving their highest potential as they grow to become productive, responsible, and caring citizens.
YMS is founded on a simple, but tested and proven concept: relationships with adults help guide young people along a successful path to becoming responsible adults. YMS provides resources and educational services to children who meet four criteria: low income, single parent home, parent(s) deceased or incarcerated, and grandparent(s) head of household. These children live in risk, due to circumstances they can’t control.
Over the years, YMS has continued to extend its programs through Niagara County. It has adapted to meet the needs of the community by adding programming such as Step Up Plus, which runs on school holidays, and CBM Saturdays, community based mentoring when participants have the opportunity to do various activities throughout Niagara County. YMS programming is constantly evolving to provide the best services to the community. We are so excited to see what this year will bring for Youth Mentoring Services as we celebrate our 50th anniversary!
With a mentor, at-risk youth are: 52% less likely than their peers to skip a day of school, 55% more likely to be enrolled in college, 46% less likely than their peers to start using drugs, 81% more likely to report participating regularly in sports or extracurricular activities, 78% more like to volunteer regularly in their communities, 90% of respondents who had a mentor said they are now interested in becoming mentors.
Nine million children in America grow up without a mentor to offer real guidance. Now is the perfect time to get involved!
YMS is always looking for enthusiastic volunteers to help with our various initiatives from volunteering with children to filling backpacks. We are currently preparing for our annual golf tournament in June and would love to see a few new faces helping us out.
For more information on volunteering, please email us at info@youthmentoringservicesniagara.org, call us at 716-434-1855, or stop by our office at 86 Park Ave., Lockport.
