Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Scattered snow showers during the morning. Then partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.