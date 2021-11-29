From the get-go President Biden’s coterie began grousing about not getting enough from Trump’s administration in order to make a smooth transition and an effective presidency. But how much help did Democrats provide Trump both before and during his stint in the Oval Office? Not much. Impediments? Those they vouchsafed on a well-nigh daily basis! So have we been getting some hypocrisy here, and well after the “transitional phase” of Biden’s presidency ought to be done with? Absolutely.
Isn’t it time Bidenistas “own” problems like the gargantuan southern border mess? Or the tragic, ill-planned exit from Afghanistan via a needlessly published deadline? Or the rush to tax and spend like no previous administration has done, and to wreck a good economy via rampant inflation, energy dependence, and so on? Or must they keep blaming the previous administration for anything that goes wrong on their watch?
You know what all this reminds me of here? (Excuse me if I’m a bit verbose with the following anecdote.)
It concerns a Western New York, Italo-American of the old school, a perky, interesting lady whom customers liked at each job she had. Partly for her bubbly personality, but also because she invariably gave a lot.
She did so for a couple of different delis and/or bakeries, and her bosses eventually started to take her stellar work for granted. That included her popular meatloaf made with whatever was left of cheeses or meats, and which gained the owners quite a profit margin. It also included how well she stocked, especially before the Easter buying rush and so on.
And in two different work milieus, bigwigs above her eventually decided to engage a younger person at the same salary, who also received health benefits this older lady hadn’t gotten herself!
The result? At each spot, her anger palpable, she promptly quit, but not without exacting revenge of sorts.
She’d put in a great deal of care, especially on ordering, and figured the new arrival could do the same, learning via experience, as she had done. So she ripped up all that paperwork, and of course each business suffered greatly; and in the second one, her ex-boss tearfully begged her to return! Instead she went on to an ultimately better work situation, one involving office-cleaning. There she kept to her high standards and was appreciated all the way.
The point of this rather long-winded story: I don’t see why Trump should have kissed up to Democrats who treated him so shabbily for four years, giving them his presidential batting tips, so to speak. Just to make more figurative hanging rope for another impeachment try while he’s a private citizen? Or to aid in litigious campaigns helmed by gents like Andrew Weissman, the power behind the scenes during Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s expensive, drawn-out investigation? Not to mention Letitia James’ costly fishing expedition in New York, another in Georgia, plus the one concerning January 6th?
The new Democratic administration started off with more than its share of whining, and unfortunately, it’s still going on. In the media, too, including on late night talk shows. Just tune in Colbert, if you can stand to do so for more than a few minutes. When will such whiners focus not on Trump but on current President Biden, and know-all powers behind the throne like Bernie or Liz? When?
The Democrats had gotten used to being sedulous carpers (think simply of Trump’s much-critiqued strategy for combating Covid). Well, it’s become their turn to make the U.S. and the world better places, and so far they haven’t done so well at the job. And Trump’s been letting them do so in any way they choose. What more do they want?
Remember the old EST program of the ‘70s, where people were supposed to stop playing victim and take responsibility for whatever was occurring in their lives? I think the Biden administration might benefit by just such a program.
I mean, look how much Trump was lectured to just ... get over it! Well how about some “et tu, Brute” here?
Let’s hope to see Democrats with a great amount of power in hand try to use it wisely, instead of just blaming Republicans, and specifically, ex-President Trump. How welcome and refreshing that would be!
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.