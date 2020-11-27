In the military, this country plays war games all the time. For, how can we tell how effective our offensive and defensive capabilities are if we did not do this? And these games must be as realistic as possible. So, think of the past four years of governance as military war games, and you will come close to the same process as the military follows.
After every war game is over, there are critiques, in order to establish the record, which is the purpose of the war game to begin with. This record shows we're good, mediocre, bad, or failed in each category of defensive/offensive operations.
Consider this country "failed" in almost every category of our war game. Our democracy has failed at repelling an attack on its tenets for four years now, and would have continued to fail for the next four years if not for elections — where, right now, even that category of democracy is under relentless attack.
This is not all being done by an evil genius in the White House but by those who gather around him like fleas on a dog. He has also garnered the advice of despots around the world, Vladimir Putin being the despot of choice.
Now, beginning with our new President-Elect, is when we must critique this four-year war game — and we must not look for people to blame but instead we must look for the people who are "responsible." Just like failed lieutenants, captains and generals, they must be removed from those responsibilities where they assisted the enemy by their incompetence or, in some cases, outright treason.
Money and power are the watch words of this generation of Americans and this is what has been driving the train for many years now, wrecking everything and everybody that gets in its way by straying onto the tracks.
We like to tippy-toe around the word "racism," which represents great power in America. Strong emotion drives the train, which propels people toward putting a knee onto the neck of a minority and other lesser human beings, and power and money decide who these lesser human beings are.
Many who follow and support this attack on democracy are undeniably racist. These people represent a portion of society who wish to benefit from the gifts of democracy yet also wish to deny those benefits to the lessers of society. I say to them: People who act like slaves by blindly following a leader are destined to remain slaves of that leader. Just ask the members of our society who, right now, are throwing off the bonds of that slavery from many decades.
I also ask the religious among us: Why doesn't "right to life" extend to the living? It doesn't make sense to punish American democracy in order to affect the Supreme Court and lower sitting justices. Just what are your all about? To them, I say, please remember your family's safety when the racists among us decide to start a shooting war against democracy. Remember Oklahoma City!
Oh, yes, our democracy will survive, scarred, but we shall be better for it because we have been shown our weaknesses and our strengths of which the judiciary has upheld under tremendous pressure, and has failed us only in the manner of presidential pardons. We must fix that.
While the House of Representatives has stumbled, they have been relentless in opposing a leader supported by the "other" branch of democracy, of course, the Senate. I like to refer to the many demagogues therein as the "rat pack." Do not fall asleep with this bunch at your back! In toto, Congress has been found the weakest branch because much of its power has been abrogated to trusting presidents of the past. We have, I hope, discovered the error of our ways. Much repair work must be done.
So, then, moving on to the press, I have heard more "breaking news" regurgitated than at any other time in my life. They, like Pavlov's dogs, sit and wait for the "dear leader" to drive their news headlines. With the exception of gifted reporters of many backgrounds and experiences, we have withstood the barrage of "breaking news" day after day, all day long. So stupid. To FOX, I say, you just keep on blowing smoke you know where. When will you get real?
Our enemies will conclude that they next must attack our judicial system in order to cause our democracy to fail, so we must be alert. This past four years have seen that process weakened and damaged, but not broken.
Our President-Elect must spend the next four years and beyond fixing and repairing government and the White House. His administration cannot slow-walk but must run-run-run. They will find sloppiness and slovenly work done by a disinterested past administration that lacked knowledge. Everything recorded will be suspect, and this next four years will be used to fix it all.
Bob Farnham resides in Lockport.
